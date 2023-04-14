Mitch Ashburn joins Century 21 First Realty in Willmar as lead agent

WILLMAR — Mitch Ashburn has joined Century 21 First Realty in Willmar as lead real estate agent, according to a news release from First Realty.

Ashburn has 20 years of experience buying and selling investment properties, according to the release.

He grew up on his family’s crop farm south of Murdock and earned a farm operations and management degree. Ashburn also spent 17 years working in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and electrical industries.

He lives near Pennock with his wife, Jeanne. They are parents of two grown children.