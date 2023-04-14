99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Mitch Ashburn joins Century 21 First Realty in Willmar as lead agent

Mitch Ashburn brings to Century 21 First Realty in Willmar his 20 years of experience buying and selling investment property.

Mitch Ashburn
Mitch Ashburn
Contributed / Century 21 First Realty
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

WILLMAR — Mitch Ashburn has joined Century 21 First Realty in Willmar as lead real estate agent, according to a news release from First Realty.

Ashburn has 20 years of experience buying and selling investment properties, according to the release.

He grew up on his family’s crop farm south of Murdock and earned a farm operations and management degree. Ashburn also spent 17 years working in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and electrical industries.

He lives near Pennock with his wife, Jeanne. They are parents of two grown children.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
