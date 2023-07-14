Mitch Hjelle promoted to manager by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

WILLMAR — Mitch Hjelle, certified public accountant, was recently promoted to manager at Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing, according to a news release from the public accounting firm.

Hjelle joined CDS in 2008 and was promoted to senior accountant in 2015. His focus areas are tax planning and preparation, nonprofit auditing and consulting, review and compilations and the agribusiness industry.

He graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor's degree in accounting

Hjelle resides in Willmar.