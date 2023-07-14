Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Mitch Hjelle promoted to manager by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

Hjelle joined the public accounting firm in 2008 and was promoted to senior accountant in 2015.

Mitch Hjelle
Mitch Hjelle
Contributed / Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:17 AM

WILLMAR — Mitch Hjelle, certified public accountant, was recently promoted to manager at Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing, according to a news release from the public accounting firm.

Hjelle joined CDS in 2008 and was promoted to senior accountant in 2015. His focus areas are tax planning and preparation, nonprofit auditing and consulting, review and compilations and the agribusiness industry.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
Dec 31, 1969

He graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor's degree in accounting

Hjelle resides in Willmar.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar Public Library.jpg
Business
Health care job fair set July 27 in Willmar
14m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Mat Pond
Business
Mat Pond promoted to general manager by Duininck Concrete in Willmar
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Nate Gwost
Business
Nate Gwost promoted to manager by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott