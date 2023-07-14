Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Nate Gwost promoted to manager by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

Gwost started with the certified public accounting firm in 2017 and was promoted to senior accountant in 2019.

Nate Gwost
Nate Gwost
Contributed / Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:00 AM

WILLMAR — Nate Gwost, certified public accountant, was recently promoted to manager at Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing , according to a news release from the certified public accounting firm.

Gwost joined CDS in 2017 and was promoted to senior accountant in 2019. His focus areas are for-profit and nonprofit auditing, business advisory services, business valuations and the petroleum industry.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
Dec 31, 1969

He is a graduate of St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Gwost lives in Willmar with his wife, Jackie, and their two children.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Crossroads Center SCL FSA
Breaking News
Business
Foreclosure lawsuit filed against Crossroads Center owner in St. Cloud
17h ago
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
IMG_7515.JPG
Business
Medgene receives USDA licenses for cattle and pork platform vaccines
4d ago
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
BIZ-PFP-BANKRATE-HOUSING-MARKET-DMT
Business
Downturn likely but experts say US housing market not about to crash
6d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Ostrowski / Bankrate (TNS)
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
10h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
10h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill
10h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
10h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott