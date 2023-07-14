Nate Gwost promoted to manager by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

WILLMAR — Nate Gwost, certified public accountant, was recently promoted to manager at Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing , according to a news release from the certified public accounting firm.

Gwost joined CDS in 2017 and was promoted to senior accountant in 2019. His focus areas are for-profit and nonprofit auditing, business advisory services, business valuations and the petroleum industry.

He is a graduate of St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Gwost lives in Willmar with his wife, Jackie, and their two children.