Neal Prokosch, of Bird Island, Minnesota, re-elected Renville County HRA/EDA officer
Neal Prokosch of Bird Island was re-elected as secretary / treasurer Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority / Economic Development Authority Board.
OLIVIA — Neal Prokosch was recently re-elected secretary / treasurer of the Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority / Economic Development Authority board.
Prokosch, of Bird Island, is senior vice president — senior Minnesota market manager of Citizens Alliance Bank in Lake Lillian and has 39 years of experience in the banking industry.
He is active in many civic organizations including the Renville County HRA/EDA Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Board, the Bird Island City Council, the Bird Island EDA, the Lake Lillian Civic & Commerce Club, and has served on the BOLD School Board.
The Renville County HRA/EDA works to foster business growth and development, promote tourism and recreation and provide housing opportunities for county residents.
ADVERTISEMENT