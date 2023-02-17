Neal Prokosch, of Bird Island, Minnesota, re-elected Renville County HRA/EDA officer

OLIVIA — Neal Prokosch was recently re-elected secretary / treasurer of the Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority / Economic Development Authority board.

Prokosch, of Bird Island, is senior vice president — senior Minnesota market manager of Citizens Alliance Bank in Lake Lillian and has 39 years of experience in the banking industry.

Neal Prokosch Contributed / Renville County Housing Redevelopment Authority / Economic Development Authority

He is active in many civic organizations including the Renville County HRA/EDA Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Board, the Bird Island City Council, the Bird Island EDA, the Lake Lillian Civic & Commerce Club, and has served on the BOLD School Board.

The Renville County HRA/EDA works to foster business growth and development, promote tourism and recreation and provide housing opportunities for county residents.