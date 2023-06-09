New executive director named at Copperleaf in Willmar

WILLMAR — Vista Prairie at Copperleaf has announced that Justin Hughes will begin his duties as executive director June 12, replacing Jennie Marcus, who was promoted to regional director of operations.

Justin Hughes Contributed / Vista Prairie at Copperleaf

Vista Prairie Communities provide assisted living, independent living, memory care and care suites in MInnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio. Copperleaf is located at 1550 First St. N. in Willmar.

A veteran senior care executive director, Hughes will be responsible for all operations, contact with residents, staff and the community. He has served in similar positions for more than eight years at Luther Haven in Montevideo and Madison Healthcare Services in Madison, according to the news release.

Hughes earned his bachelor's degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, where he majored in healthcare administration and long-term administration. He is a licensed assisted living director.