Business

New London, Minnesota, to host Entrepreneurial Communities conference in September

Registration now open for the annual community development initiative — to be held this year in New London — that brings together Minnesota entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers and community champions.

New London downtown 062923 001.jpg
New London’s downtown area is known for multiple specialty boutiques and restaurants, salon and spa experiences, a craft brewery, and a historic theater. The city's Main Street is shown June 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:05 PM

NEW LONDON — Registration opens July 1 for the the 2023 Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference set Sept. 14-15 in New London, according to a news release from the University of Minnesota Extension.

The annual community development initiative brings together Minnesota entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers, and community champions to share ideas and strengthen entrepreneurial networks.

New London was announced as this year's host shortly after the 2022 event. It will be located at GrandStay Hotel & Suites at Little Crow.

The oldest city in Kandiyohi County, New London is known for its thriving group of business owners who keep the town vibrant, according to the release, including multiple specialty boutiques and restaurants, salon and spa experiences, a craft brewery, and a historic theater.

Community members also pride themselves on placemaking efforts that have taken place over the years — murals on local landmarks, art installations scattered throughout downtown, and a self-guided music path with opportunities to try your hand at the drums or bells.

The conference is being led by University of Minnesota Extension Department of Community Development and joined by the Minnesota Small Business Development Centers, Rethos, Launch Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, and other entrepreneurship-supporting organizations.

Cost of the conference is $80 before Aug. 1 and $100 afteward. Registration opens July 1 and closes Aug. 15. More information and registration details are available at z.umn.edu/CEC_Conference2023 .

