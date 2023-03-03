99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Nicholle Peterson promoted by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

Nicholle Peterson was promoted to third party administrator manager by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar.

Nicholle Peterson
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 03, 2023 11:13 AM

WILLMAR — Nicholle Peterson was recently promoted to third party administrator manager by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar, according to a news release from the certified public accounting firm.

Peterson joined CDS in 2018 as an employee benefits administrator. In 2021, she was promoted to senior third party administrator.

Peterson's focus areas include the administration of retirement plans, flex plans and health savings accounts, as well as working with other health-related accounts and planning.

Peterson earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota in St. Paul. Prior to CDS, she worked in client service and as an office manager for more than 20 years.

Peterson, her husband, Jason, and their five children reside in New London.

By West Central Tribune staff report
