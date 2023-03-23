Owners close Wood n Boar restaurant in Grove City, Minnesota, but will continue catering

GROVE CITY — Wood n Boar of Grove City shut its doors for good this week, having been unable to overcome financial hurdles created by equipment failures and closures due to the poor weather this winter.

"It is with a very heavy heart to announce that we will be permanently closing our doors this week," reads a post on the Wood n Boar's Facebook page.

The post goes on to thank their past patrons and says catering for events will continue to be available.

Wood n Boar co-owners Trevor and Shannon Eckhoff stand inside their Grove City restaurant in this Dec. 8, 2022, file photo. They have announced the permanent closure of the restaurant, but they will continue to offer event catering. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Trevor and Shannon Eckhoff purchased the vacant building, which formerly housed the Hog-n-the-Road restaurant, in January of 2022, according to West Central Tribune archives. They spent the next six months renovating the space to make it their own.

The restaurant opened in June of 2022 and business was booming until a recent stint of poor winter weather conditions forced the restaurant to close eight times during its limited hours, according to a GoFundMe page started by one of the Eckhoff daughters.

The restaurant also faced numerous unexpected equipment repairs in its opening months, including its air conditioning going out on its opening weekend and the refrigeration system going out before it even opened, according to the GoFundMe post.

Not only did the air conditioning go out on opening weekend, it also went out again within the week. Other equipment repairs needed include the furnace, ice machines and dishwashers.

"All of these repairs and shutdowns have resulted in little to no money at the end of the week to keep the doors open, let alone pay (the Eckhoffs') own day-to-day expenses," stated the GoFundMe page. "With seven children, four still living at home, it’s been difficult to say the least."

The GoFundMe account was asking for up to $5,000 in donations, and had reached $2,420 in donations from 31 contributors before the account was disabled.