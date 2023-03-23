99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Owners close Wood n Boar restaurant in Grove City, Minnesota, but will continue catering

Wood n Boar of Grove City opened in June 2022 after six months of renovations, but equipment repairs and the poor weather this winter were too much for the business to overcome.

Shannon and Trevor Eckhoff discovered that Grove City is well located to attract diners from a variety of communities.
Shannon and Trevor Eckhoff have decided to close the Wood n Boar restaurant in Grove City after numerous equipment repairs and poor weather this winter. They intend to continue catering events.
Contributed
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:31 PM

GROVE CITYWood n Boar of Grove City shut its doors for good this week, having been unable to overcome financial hurdles created by equipment failures and closures due to the poor weather this winter.

"It is with a very heavy heart to announce that we will be permanently closing our doors this week," reads a post on the Wood n Boar's Facebook page.

The post goes on to thank their past patrons and says catering for events will continue to be available.

Wood N Boar 120822 001.jpg
Wood n Boar co-owners Trevor and Shannon Eckhoff stand inside their Grove City restaurant in this Dec. 8, 2022, file photo. They have announced the permanent closure of the restaurant, but they will continue to offer event catering.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Trevor and Shannon Eckhoff purchased the vacant building, which formerly housed the Hog-n-the-Road restaurant, in January of 2022, according to West Central Tribune archives. They spent the next six months renovating the space to make it their own.

Wood N Boar 120822 001.jpg
Local
Wood n Boar keeps Grove City on the map for destination diners
Trevor and Shannon Eckhoff purchased the vacant building that once held the Hog-n-the Road barbecue restaurant, and devoted the next six months to transforming the space into the Wood n Boar.
December 09, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

The restaurant opened in June of 2022 and business was booming until a recent stint of poor winter weather conditions forced the restaurant to close eight times during its limited hours, according to a GoFundMe page started by one of the Eckhoff daughters.

The restaurant also faced numerous unexpected equipment repairs in its opening months, including its air conditioning going out on its opening weekend and the refrigeration system going out before it even opened, according to the GoFundMe post.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

Not only did the air conditioning go out on opening weekend, it also went out again within the week. Other equipment repairs needed include the furnace, ice machines and dishwashers.

"All of these repairs and shutdowns have resulted in little to no money at the end of the week to keep the doors open, let alone pay (the Eckhoffs') own day-to-day expenses," stated the GoFundMe page. "With seven children, four still living at home, it’s been difficult to say the least."

The GoFundMe account was asking for up to $5,000 in donations, and had reached $2,420 in donations from 31 contributors before the account was disabled.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
