Pair of lifelong friends open Mainstream Boutique in Willmar, Minnesota

WILLMAR — While many go to a boutique for a new change of clothes, Rochelle Peterson and Dawn Lippert found themselves a change of pace.

Peterson and Lippert have been lifelong friends: The two met when they were young thanks to their mothers being friends. They saw each other grow up, have families and pursue careers.

Now both in their 50s, they decided it was time to take on a new challenge together — opening a business.

Mainstream Boutique is a Minnesota-based boutique chain which focuses on providing women a comfortable shopping experience. Peterson and Lippert opened their branch at 2211 First St. S. in Willmar.

Clothing items sit on display at Mainstream Boutique in Willmar on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“There is not a lot in Willmar for women’s shopping. We focus on that middle part for the age range. Women (ages) 35 to 55 is kind of the target. There are younger people — my daughters can find something there but my mom can too,” Peterson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The store had a soft opening on Feb. 28 and held its grand opening at the end of March. While the pair had been planning to open for some time, they needed to meet with the owners of Mainstream Boutique in order to be sure it was the right fit for them. Prior to opening, Peterson had been working as a director of children's mental health and Lippert had been a mortgage lender.

“I left my job at the end of December. We had been working on things for a long time. The plan had been in place for a while. We had to interview them (Mainstream Boutique founding family). It was a long process to make sure this is really what you wanted to do,” Peterson said.

Rita Dragt browses items while shopping at Mainstream Boutique in Willmar on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

For Peterson and Lippert, the philosophy of the company really spoke to them. Mainstream Boutique is a woman-owned company which produces and sells the clothes they believe women want.

“Their line of denim is made like ‘hey these fit well on some of the tough spots on our body.' You can tell that women have designed these pants. It really is helpful when women are thinking about pieces of the body that make us feel insecure and designing clothing that help with insecurities,” Peterson said.

In the months that the store has been open, Peterson has found that it isn’t just a place to shop, it is also a place to go and meet new people.

Mac and Me jeans are an exclusive brand carried by Mainstream Boutique, created by founder Marie DeNicola, and inspired by her only daughter, Mac. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“People are looking for something to do since COVID and online shopping. It is so fun when you have two shoppers in and they start talking to each other. They start sharing things about themselves, about the weather and what they are finding in the store,” Peterson said, “We want to make this a place where people come out together during lunch break and chit-chat, maybe they find something, maybe they don’t.”

The duo has received support from people they know, and many that they don’t. The store has seen a steady flow of people and shown Peterson and Lippert how much they can do.

“For the first couple of months we worked by ourselves to be sure we really had a handle. We are so lucky to have this experience. When you start something like this, you think and you hope people support you and what you are doing. People have really gotten behind it and that feels fabulous,” Peterson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawn Lippert organizes a clothing rack at her store, Mainstream Boutique, in Willmar on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

With some experience under their belts, the pair have found that a big change like this seems to have been for the better.