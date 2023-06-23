Presentation set Thursday, June 29, in Willmar to discuss housing and child care as recruitment tools
Kelly Asche, senior researcher with the Center for Rural Policy and Development, will speak Thursday in Willmar about shifting from job recruitment to people recruitment, using housing and child care as tools. The event is $10 and open to the public with an RSVP to the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber.
WILLMAR — A researcher will discuss recruitment and economic development Thursday morning in Willmar in a presentation titled “From Chasing Smokestacks to Chasing People — a Shift in Economic Development.”
According to the meeting announcement, Kelly Asche, senior researcher with the Center for Rural Policy and Development, will speak about shifting from job recruitment to people recruitment, including residential recruitment and how housing and child care must be seen as economic development tools.
The Center for Rural Policy and Development is a non-partisan, not-for-profit policy research organization with a mission to advance policy and decision-making, rural advocacy and civic engagement for Greater Minnesota’s development.
The event is slated from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building in the community room.
The public is invited. Admission is $10. RSVP to the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-235-0300 or online at willmarareachamber.com .
