Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Presentation set Thursday, June 29, in Willmar to discuss housing and child care as recruitment tools

Kelly Asche, senior researcher with the Center for Rural Policy and Development, will speak Thursday in Willmar about shifting from job recruitment to people recruitment, using housing and child care as tools. The event is $10 and open to the public with an RSVP to the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber.

Ag Jobs 002.jpg
A presentation on recruiting is set Thursday in Willmar. The topic will be about a shift from job recruitment to people recruitment.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:51 AM

WILLMAR — A researcher will discuss recruitment and economic development Thursday morning in Willmar in a presentation titled “From Chasing Smokestacks to Chasing People — a Shift in Economic Development.”

kelly-asche-research-senior.jpeg
Kelly Asche
Contributed / Center for Rural Policy and Development

According to the meeting announcement, Kelly Asche, senior researcher with the Center for Rural Policy and Development, will speak about shifting from job recruitment to people recruitment, including residential recruitment and how housing and child care must be seen as economic development tools.

The Center for Rural Policy and Development is a non-partisan, not-for-profit policy research organization with a mission to advance policy and decision-making, rural advocacy and civic engagement for Greater Minnesota’s development.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

The event is slated from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building in the community room.

The public is invited. Admission is $10. RSVP to the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-235-0300 or online at willmarareachamber.com .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
YMCA Child Care
Business
Child care recruiter event set June 26 at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar
June 23, 2023 07:51 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
BIZ-TARGET-PRIDE-STATE-ATTY-ZUM
Business
State attorneys general concerned with Target pulling Pride products
June 21, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Norfleet / Star Tribune
Heidi Magnuson
Business
TrueJourney promotes Heidi Magnuson to registered branch administrator
June 16, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott