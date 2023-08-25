Renville SWCD resource conservationist completes leadership training

OLIVIA — Resource conservationist Kyle Richter with the Renville Soil and Water Conservation District completed a one-year leadership development program sponsored by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts .

According to a news release from the Renville SWCD, the leadership program includes in-depth, multi-day sessions focused on topics that include personal leadership skills, ethical leadership, team leadership and communicating to make a difference.

It is run and developed by University of Minnesota Extension staff and the president of the Leadership Tools consulting firm.

There were 28 recent participants, the 13th group to finish the program since its inception in 1996. They included local SWCD staff and board members, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resource staff and regional staff from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.