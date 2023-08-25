6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Renville SWCD resource conservationist completes leadership training

Kyle Richter finished year-long leadership training program alongside 28 other participants.

Kyle Richter, Renville Soil and Water Conservation District resource conservationist
Contributed / Renville Soil and Water Conservation District
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:51 PM

OLIVIA — Resource conservationist Kyle Richter with the Renville Soil and Water Conservation District completed a one-year leadership development program sponsored by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts .

According to a news release from the Renville SWCD, the leadership program includes in-depth, multi-day sessions focused on topics that include personal leadership skills, ethical leadership, team leadership and communicating to make a difference.

It is run and developed by University of Minnesota Extension staff and the president of the Leadership Tools consulting firm.

There were 28 recent participants, the 13th group to finish the program since its inception in 1996. They included local SWCD staff and board members, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resource staff and regional staff from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

