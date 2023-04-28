99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ridgewater College's Dr. Bradley Wolfe receives recognition from Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa adviser Dr. Bradley Wolfe has earned a 2023 Paragon Award for New Advisors for efforts in 2022.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:58 AM

WILLMAR and HUTCHINSON — Ridgewater College’s Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society chapter adviser Dr. Bradley Wolfe has earned a 2023 Paragon Award for New Advisors for his efforts in 2022.

Dr. Bradley Wolfe, recipient of a Phi Theta Kappa Paragon Award for New Advisors.
Wolfe has been a Ridgewater communications faculty and Phi Theta Kappa adviser for almost two years, bringing the student organization back to life after COVID-19 paused most student activities. In addition to working with students to revive it, he accepted sole leadership for the organization when the Willmar campus co-adviser resigned, and the two campus chapters united in January of 2023.

“Although it was extra work and with students whom he didn’t know, Bradley assumed full advising leadership without question and with strong commitment,” said Heidi Olson, Ridgewater dean of students. “To do so, and to also include fully online learners, he created a virtual hybrid version of their meetings so students could attend from either campus or wherever they were located — a first for either Hutchinson or Willmar chapter. This has really opened opportunities for more of our students to be involved.”

The award is based on nominations from the chapter and the college.

“Dr. Wolfe has encouraged and guided us to think critically, set goals, and know how to network and utilize resources, be it locally, or anywhere,” stated the students in the nomination. " ... His qualities, efforts, commitment and contributions — not only to Ridgewater College, but to the community, as well — make him an excellent choice,” the nomination letter stated.

Wolfe was also recognized for his initiative to connect with other Phi Theta Kappa networks, his time commitment, student support, communication, leadership to empower and inspire his officers and chapter, and his creativity to work with the Ridgewater Foundation to guide the chapter to host its first online silent auction fundraiser to create scholarships for active members.

"I'm honored that the students and the college nominated me for the award,” Wolfe said. “I've put in a lot of effort to help rebuild the chapter, and I am excited about our future."

Phi Theta Kappa formally recognized award recipients April 20-22 during the 2023 annual convention in Columbus, Ohio.

