Sam Quam promoted to vice president of operations at Bethesda
Sam Quam, new VP at Bethesda, previously served as an administrator there and has educational background in healthcare leadership and experience as a nursing home administrator.
WILLMAR — Sam Quam has been promoted to the position of vice president of operations at Bethesda , according to a news release from Bethesda.
In his new role, Quam will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations for the organization, including skilled nursing, housing, quality excellence, supply management, purchasing and customer service.
Quam brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as an administrator with the organization. He has an educational background in healthcare leadership and experience as a nursing home administrator.
Bethesda offers a full continuum of care in the region, primarily for older adults, and has locations in Willmar, Olivia and New London.
