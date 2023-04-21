99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Sam Quam promoted to vice president of operations at Bethesda

Sam Quam, new VP at Bethesda, previously served as an administrator there and has educational background in healthcare leadership and experience as a nursing home administrator.

Sam Quam
Sam Quam
Contributed / Bethesda
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:34 AM

WILLMAR — Sam Quam has been promoted to the position of vice president of operations at Bethesda , according to a news release from Bethesda.

In his new role, Quam will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations for the organization, including skilled nursing, housing, quality excellence, supply management, purchasing and customer service.

Business News
Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
Quam brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as an administrator with the organization. He has an educational background in healthcare leadership and experience as a nursing home administrator.

Bethesda offers a full continuum of care in the region, primarily for older adults, and has locations in Willmar, Olivia and New London.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
