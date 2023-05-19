99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Slim Chickens not coming to Willmar, TJ Maxx to open in August, Popeyes potentially still coming

Slim Chickens is no longer coming to Willmar, according to Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker. TJ Maxx is expected to open in August and Popeyes is potentially still coming.

Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing the hand of an employee using a cash drawer of a merchant's till.
Metro Creative Connection
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:36 AM

WILLMAR — Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker on May 11 gave an update to the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission joint operations board on three new businesses that are supposed to be opening this year in Willmar that the community is anxiously awaiting — Slim Chickens, TJ Maxx and Popeyes.

Slim Chickens

The plans for a Slim Chickens restaurant to open at the location of the former Pizza Hut "kind of evaporated," Walker said to the joint powers board, noting that there have been a few issues that are preventing it from moving forward. The location of Slim Chickens was to be at 1605 S. First St.

"Just not getting into the ground on time and then corporate kind of changed their design, so since corporate changed their design, then they have to resubmit and all this other stuff," Walker said. "Those are, like, self-inflicted things."

At a meeting in November, owner Steve Letnes had said he was currently developing 13 Slim Chickens, mostly in Minnesota. Willmar was to be the third behind Mankato and St. Cloud. Letnes described the restaurant as something between Chick-fil-A and Raising Canes.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx is expected to open sometime in August, according to Walker. The soft goods retailer will be in the former Office Max building, located at 1901 S. First St.

Walker said he talked to the developer earlier this month.

Old Office Max store 110322.jpg
TJ Maxx is expected to open in August in Willmar. The developer and Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker spoke earlier in May and joked about the "available" sign needing to come down.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

"It was really funny, he was like, 'I should really take the available sign down' and I was like, 'you should, you really should. People are calling me about it all the time.'"

The plans to remodel the building were submitted a while ago and the work should be nearing completion, Walker added.

Popeyes

Popeyes restaurant is planned at the location of the former Dairy Queen on the northeast corner of Willmar Avenue and First Street.

There are still some disagreements related to access from Willmar Avenue, but " Popeyes is still coming," Walker said.

The owners want 75% access from Willmar Avenue, which would be both a right turn and a left turn to enter, and a right turn only to exit.

"We were like, ‘No.’ I said that at the outset. 'No, it has to be right-in and right-out on Willmar Avenue."

ADVERTISEMENT

The county then said it would allow the 75% access, which upset members of the Willmar Planning Commission, according to Walker. The county then changed its mind and would only allow right-in and right-out access on Willmar Avenue.

"They’ve been saying that the deal was going to fall apart over it, but I doubt it," Walker said.

According to its website, the restaurant features a New Orleans-style menu with spicy chicken, fried shrimp and other regional items.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
7M1A9494.JPG
Business
Child care shortage impacts rural and agriculture jobs in the upper Midwest
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Minnesota
How Mayo Clinic crashed the party, sharpening the dispute between hospitals and nurses
May 13, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Dressed in matching yellow shirts, an older couple sits at a table with a tray of caramel rolls and a meat and cheese tray.
Members Only
North Dakota
Rural North Dakota couple cook up 'farmboy breakfasts' to bring neighbors together
May 13, 2023 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ALC graduation 051823 001.jpg
Local
Record-breaking 49 students graduate from Willmar alternative high school
May 18, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
NLS freshman Addi Nelson is mobbed at home plate after hitting a grand slam during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Softball roundup: NLS Wildcats power past Paynesville Bulldogs
May 18, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson vs. Hancock, 051823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Quick start propels the Benson Braves past the Hancock Owls
May 18, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Prep
Track and field: LQPV/D-B boys take first at Camden Conference Championships
May 18, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott