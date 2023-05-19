99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Spicer, Minnesota, dentist Kirby Johnson receives New Dentist Leadership Award

Dr. Kirby Johnson was recognized April 28 at the St. Paul RiverCentre by the Minnesota Dental Association.

Dr. Kirby Johnson
Dr. Kirby Johnson
Contributed / Minnesota Dental Association
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:21 PM

SPICERDr. Kirby Johnson of Spicer was presented with the Minnesota Dental Association's New Dentist Leadership Award on April 28 when more than 6,000 dental professionals attended the association's annual convention at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

According to a news release, Johnson has held many positions with the state association and other dental groups starting when he was in dental school.

Among his recent positions, he served from 2012 until 2015 on the state association's New Dentist and Membership Committee until it was split. He stayed until 2020 as a member of the Membership Committee and also served as chair of the New Dentist Committee from 2018-2020.

He also represented the Minnesota Dental Association as an alternate delegate to the American Dental Association House of Delegates, a position he held in 2016 and 2017.

Regionally, Johnson served as district president of the West Central District Dental Society . He also represented the group as a delegate at the Minnesota Dental Association House of Delegates from 2015-2021, serving as chair of the reference committee in 2020.

Johnson graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 2014. He served as student district trustee to the American Student Dental Association board of trustees in 2013-2014.

He has also volunteered at several dental-related activities, including every annual Give Kids a Smile event since 2015, four Minnesota Mission of Mercy events, and, since 2019, as a provider with the Dental Lifeline Network’s Donated Dental Services program.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
