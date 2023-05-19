Spicer, Minnesota, dentist Kirby Johnson receives New Dentist Leadership Award

SPICER — Dr. Kirby Johnson of Spicer was presented with the Minnesota Dental Association's New Dentist Leadership Award on April 28 when more than 6,000 dental professionals attended the association's annual convention at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

According to a news release, Johnson has held many positions with the state association and other dental groups starting when he was in dental school.

Among his recent positions, he served from 2012 until 2015 on the state association's New Dentist and Membership Committee until it was split. He stayed until 2020 as a member of the Membership Committee and also served as chair of the New Dentist Committee from 2018-2020.

He also represented the Minnesota Dental Association as an alternate delegate to the American Dental Association House of Delegates, a position he held in 2016 and 2017.

Business News Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.

Regionally, Johnson served as district president of the West Central District Dental Society . He also represented the group as a delegate at the Minnesota Dental Association House of Delegates from 2015-2021, serving as chair of the reference committee in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 2014. He served as student district trustee to the American Student Dental Association board of trustees in 2013-2014.

He has also volunteered at several dental-related activities, including every annual Give Kids a Smile event since 2015, four Minnesota Mission of Mercy events, and, since 2019, as a provider with the Dental Lifeline Network’s Donated Dental Services program.