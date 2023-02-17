99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Stay 'N Play Child Care opens in new location in Willmar

Stay 'N Play Child Care has moved from its location on the MinnWest Technology Campus in northeast Willmar to a building on Industrial Park Drive Southwest.

Stay N' Play 021623 001.jpg
Hailey Eischens picks up Ellery Stulen, 7 months, after a morning feeding at Stay N' Play Child Care in Willmar on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
February 17, 2023 07:21 AM

WILLMAR — Stay ‘N Play Child Care of Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, moved into a new location at 500 Industrial Dr. S.W.

Related:
090320.n.wct.RidgewaterSign.jpg
Local
Ridgewater College, Southwest Initiative Foundation team up to assist students taking child care classes
The Southwest Initiative Foundation and Ridgewater College will offer tuition assistance and other funding for students studying child care, hoping the effort could ease a shortage of workers.
February 24, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
If your child is drinking, eating and sleeping normally, and they are able to play, you do not need to treat the fever. Instead, you should wait to see if the fever improves by itself.
Health
Ask the Pediatrician: How can I help my child feel better with a fever?
Remember to always look carefully at the label on the medicine and follow the directions. Each type of medicine has different directions based on the age and weight of a child.
January 04, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  American Academy of Pediatrics
041720.N.WCT.COVIDDaycare.0195.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar EDC awarded $200,000 grant to help ease local child care crisis
In 2022, a First Children's Finance report showed a need for 935 additional child care slots in Kandiyohi County. The Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission will use a $200,000 state grant to work with and support current providers, and to encourage new providers.
December 01, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
122621.N.FNS.EDCHILDCAREc3.jpg
Minnesota
Walz announces new affordable child care funding
Minnesota often tops lists for most expensive child care in the U.S. Areas outside the Twin Cities metro lost more than 20,000 child care slots between 2000 and 2020.
December 01, 2022 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Load More

It was formerly located on the MinnWest Technology Campus, where it opened in 2009, according to the Stay ‘N Play website.

Stay N' Play 021623 002.jpg
Penelope Kappes, 3, plays with a Minnie Mouse toy at Stay N' Play Child Care in Willmar on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Stay ‘N Play bought the building that was refurbished for the Willmar Childcare Center, which never officially opened.

Stay ‘N Play had been leasing space on MinnWest Technology Campus, according to Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Business Development Manager Sarah Swedburg.

Loving Arms Childcare, operated by Vinje Lutheran Church, will be offering child care on the MinnWest Campus in the space vacated by Stay ‘N Play. This will open 120 additional child care slots in Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay N' Play 021623 003.jpg
Carson Fultz, 13 months, looks over his shoulder while playing with toys at Stay N' Play Child Care in Willmar on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
IMG_5200.JPG
Business
Farm Fit Momma offers training, right on the farm
March 06, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Father and son holding chickens
Business
Farm family gets cracking with Woodbury Hatchery, shipping thousands of chickens weekly
March 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Nicholle Peterson
Business
Nicholle Peterson promoted by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar
March 03, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown