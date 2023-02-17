Stay 'N Play Child Care opens in new location in Willmar

WILLMAR — Stay ‘N Play Child Care of Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, moved into a new location at 500 Industrial Dr. S.W.

It was formerly located on the MinnWest Technology Campus, where it opened in 2009, according to the Stay ‘N Play website.

Penelope Kappes, 3, plays with a Minnie Mouse toy at Stay N' Play Child Care in Willmar on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Stay ‘N Play bought the building that was refurbished for the Willmar Childcare Center, which never officially opened.

Stay ‘N Play had been leasing space on MinnWest Technology Campus, according to Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Business Development Manager Sarah Swedburg.

Loving Arms Childcare, operated by Vinje Lutheran Church, will be offering child care on the MinnWest Campus in the space vacated by Stay ‘N Play. This will open 120 additional child care slots in Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT