Business

T.J. Maxx to open Aug. 13 in Willmar

T.J.Maxx will host grand opening of Willmar location Aug. 13, 2023.

TJ Maxx is still coming to town and will be located in the building formerly occupied by Office Max, according to a Willmar city official and a TJMaxx developer.
By Levi Jones
Today at 5:55 PM

WILLMAR — It has taken a couple years to see a new retailer at the corner of First Street and 19th Avenue Southeast, but T.J. Maxx has now announced the opening of its Willmar location on Aug. 13.

it's been about one year since Willmar residents first learned the nationwide retailer would occupy the former Office Max space at 1901 S. First St.

In February of 2023, T.J. Maxx was issued a building permit for an estimated $1.6 million in renovations to the nearly 24,000-square-foot building, according to city records.

T.J. Maxx calls itself an "off-price retailer" offering fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and other products, according to the news release announcing the opening.

“Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Peter Benjamin, President of T.J.Maxx, in the news release.

The plan review for the store was approved by the Willmar Planning Commission in July of 2022. The building required a review of the new use due to a variance granted to the former occupant when the building was constructed in 1998.

This variance allowed for less parking than city ordinance required. According to city ordinance, the parking lot would require 144 spaces, twice as many as the lot currently has, the West Central Tribune previously reported.

The store is expected to employ 10 to 12 people, according to West Central Tribune archives.

The grand opening will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 13. The Willmar store's regular hours will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

As part of the grand opening, T.J. Maxx will donate $10,000 to the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. The location will also participate in the Save the Children Program through fundraising in the store, according to the release.

By Levi Jones
Levi Jones is the West Central Tribune’s business reporter. After growing up in the Twin Cities, Jones attended Hamline University for journalism and media communications. After graduating in 2020, Jones has worked as a reporter covering anything from sports to politics.
