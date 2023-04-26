The Village Children's Museum to celebrate five-year anniversary on Friday

WILLMAR — The Village Children's Museum will be celebrating its five-year anniversary on Friday, April 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 1312 Lakeland Drive, according to a news release from the museum.

The Village will offer a free-will admission for its fifth birthday bash, which will include story time, the opportunity to meet and greet members of the local ambulance crew and see a real ambulance, and exhibits to learn about the body and how it works through STEM activities.

Business News Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.

A new, permanent ambulance exhibit will be unveiled during the celebration, which was made available through the generosity and dedication of CentraCare .

The Village opened in 2018 with the goal of serving children and families, providing opportunities to engage in play-based learning and growth.

Studies by Dr. Karyn Purvis suggest that something learned through play is learned up to 40 times faster than something learned through sheer repetition, according to the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

That engagement is at the core of The Village's mission, "inspiring learning, community and health in the children and families of west central Minnesota."