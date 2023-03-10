Thea Dickerson joins Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

WILLMAR — Thea Dickerson recently joined Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing as a payroll specialist, bringing more than 10 years of administrative, payroll and bookkeeping experience, according to a news release from CDS.

Dickerson will focus on assisting clients with the preparation of their payrolls, tax deposits, quarterly and year-end payroll reports and W-2 forms.

She attended Ridgewater College in Willmar.

Dickerson, her husband, Travis, and their two children reside in Willmar.

