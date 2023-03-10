6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Thea Dickerson joins Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

Thea Dickerson is working as a payroll specialist for Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing.

Thea Dickerson
Thea Dickerson
Contributed / Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 10, 2023 11:51 AM

WILLMAR — Thea Dickerson recently joined Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing as a payroll specialist, bringing more than 10 years of administrative, payroll and bookkeeping experience, according to a news release from CDS.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

Dickerson will focus on assisting clients with the preparation of their payrolls, tax deposits, quarterly and year-end payroll reports and W-2 forms.

She attended Ridgewater College in Willmar.

Dickerson, her husband, Travis, and their two children reside in Willmar.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Heidi Olson
Business
Ridgewater Dean of Students Heidi Olson receives Phi Theta Kappa award for student support
March 10, 2023 08:25 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
IMG_5200.JPG
Business
Farm Fit Momma offers training, right on the farm
March 06, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Father and son holding chickens
Business
Farm family gets cracking with Woodbury Hatchery, shipping thousands of chickens weekly
March 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD sophomore Jack Gross, 3, hoists up a 3-pointer during a Section 2A-North semifinal game against Lester Prairie on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Sibley East High School in Arlington.
Prep
Boys basketball: BOLD goes cold in Section 2A-North semifinals
March 09, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Lainey Braulick joins the show
March 09, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne