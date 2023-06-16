Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

TrueJourney promotes Heidi Magnuson to registered branch administrator

Heidi Magnuson was promoted to registered branch administrator from senior relationship manager at TrueJourney, an investment planning and management group. She is based in Willmar.

Heidi Magnuson
Heidi Magnuson
Contributed / TrueJourney
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:13 AM

WILLMAR — Heidi Magnuson, former senior relationship manager with TrueJourney, an investment planning and management group, has been promoted to registered branch administrator, according to a news release from TrueJourney.

Magnuson joined TrueJourney in 2021 as a senior relationship manager based in Willmar, supporting the financial advisers in the Willmar and Hutchinson offices.

In her new role, Magnuson will continue to provide service to clients, but will now act as the primary contact for all service-related items, assist with onboarding of new support staff, and will act as a point person for the relationship managers in all of TrueJourney’s 10 affiliate offices.

She will continue to be based in Willmar.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

Magnuson has more than 20 years of experience in a relationship manager role where she has worked to support both financial advisers and serve their clients. Her responsibilities have included activating new accounts, managing documents and appointments for clients, and often being the first contact person for client questions and requests.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing smartphone, stocks page in a newspaper, computer keyboard.
Business
Citizens Alliance Bank completes acquisition of Granite Mountain Bank
June 16, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing smartphone, stocks page in a newspaper, computer keyboard.
Business
B&F Fastener Supply acquires Willmar's Northern States Supply
June 14, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing a boardroom
Business
New executive director named at Copperleaf in Willmar
June 09, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek
June 14, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne