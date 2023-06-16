TrueJourney promotes Heidi Magnuson to registered branch administrator

WILLMAR — Heidi Magnuson, former senior relationship manager with TrueJourney, an investment planning and management group, has been promoted to registered branch administrator, according to a news release from TrueJourney.

Magnuson joined TrueJourney in 2021 as a senior relationship manager based in Willmar, supporting the financial advisers in the Willmar and Hutchinson offices.

In her new role, Magnuson will continue to provide service to clients, but will now act as the primary contact for all service-related items, assist with onboarding of new support staff, and will act as a point person for the relationship managers in all of TrueJourney’s 10 affiliate offices.

She will continue to be based in Willmar.

Magnuson has more than 20 years of experience in a relationship manager role where she has worked to support both financial advisers and serve their clients. Her responsibilities have included activating new accounts, managing documents and appointments for clients, and often being the first contact person for client questions and requests.

