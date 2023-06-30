Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Ty Roelofs joins TrueJourney investment planning and management group in Willmar

Ty Roelofs joins TrueJourney as a relationship manager and will be assisting the financial advisers in their daily operations, as well as working directly with clients.

TrueJourney
Ty Roelofs
Contributed / TrueJourney
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:31 AM

WILLMAR — Ty Roelofs has joined TrueJourney in Willmar as a relationship manager and will be assisting the financial advisers in their daily operations, as well as working directly with clients, according to a news release from the nvestment planning and management practice.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Business News
June 30, 2023

Roelofs graduated in 2023 from St. John's University in Collegeville with a degree in accounting and finance with a focus in finance.

Prior to being hired as a relationship manager, Roelefs worked for TrueJourney as an intern helping the financial advisers, relationship managers, and marketing team in a variety of capacities.

By West Central Tribune staff report
