Ty Roelofs joins TrueJourney investment planning and management group in Willmar

WILLMAR — Ty Roelofs has joined TrueJourney in Willmar as a relationship manager and will be assisting the financial advisers in their daily operations, as well as working directly with clients, according to a news release from the nvestment planning and management practice.

Roelofs graduated in 2023 from St. John's University in Collegeville with a degree in accounting and finance with a focus in finance.

Prior to being hired as a relationship manager, Roelefs worked for TrueJourney as an intern helping the financial advisers, relationship managers, and marketing team in a variety of capacities.