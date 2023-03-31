Weichert honors Willmar agents for outstanding real estate performance
Nancy Swanson and Fernando Cano were recognized for their sales achievements.
WILLMAR — Weichert, Realtors — Tower Properties announced that multiple agents from its brokerage were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates , for their outstanding real estate performance in 2022.
Willmar-based agents recognized for their sales achievements in 2022, based on gross commission income or units closed, were Nancy Swanson and Fernando Cano.
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
ADVERTISEMENT