Weichert honors Willmar agents for outstanding real estate performance

WILLMAR — Weichert, Realtors — Tower Properties announced that multiple agents from its brokerage were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates , for their outstanding real estate performance in 2022.

Fernando Cano Contributed by Weichert Realtors

Nancy Swanson Contributed

Willmar-based agents recognized for their sales achievements in 2022, based on gross commission income or units closed, were Nancy Swanson and Fernando Cano.