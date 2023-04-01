99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
West Central Tribune delivery delayed Saturday due to blizzard conditions

The blizzard conditions Friday night delayed the West Central Tribune delivery to the U.S. Postal Service in Willmar. Delivery of Saturday's edition will be delayed.

The front page of the West Central Tribune for Jan. 16, 2021. Tribune screenshot
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:09 AM

WILLMAR — Due to blizzard conditions in western Minnesota and eastern South Dakota Friday night, the trucking company was unable to deliver the West Central Tribune to the U.S. Post Office in Willmar by the delivery deadline. The Tribune is printed at our Forum Communications Co. printing plant in Sioux Falls.

The Tribune's Saturday print edition shipment will be delivered to Willmar once weather conditions improve across the region.

This is not an April Fool's joke and Mother Nature has sent another storm to Minnesota.

Single-copy newspapers will be available at Tribune dealers by Sunday morning for purchase.

The West Central Tribune will not be delivered to subscribers via U.S. mail on Saturday due to missing the deadline with the U.S. Postal Service. The Saturday issue will be mail delivered on Monday.

In the meantime, readers may read Saturday's edition at epaper.wctrib.com or on our website: wctrib.com .

