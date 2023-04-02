West Central Tribune's Saturday edition is now available at dealers, mail delivery will occur on Monday

Update 8 a.m. Sunday: Tribune is available Sunday at dealer locations

The West Central Tribune's Saturday edition was delayed Friday night due to blizzard conditions in western Minnesota and eastern South Dakota. The Tribune is printed at a Forum Communications Co. printing plant in Sioux Falls.

The Tribune's Saturday edition is now available at regular dealer locations Sunday, April 2.

Mail subscribers will receive their Saturday newspaper with their Monday mail delivery.

In the meantime, readers may read Saturday's edition at epaper.wctrib.com or on our website: wctrib.com .

Update 1 a.m. Saturday: West Central Tribune delivery delayed Saturday due to blizzard

Due to continued blizzard conditions and road closures in western Minnesota and eastern South Dakota, the trucking company was unable to deliver the West Central Tribune Friday night to the U.S. Post Office in Willmar. The Tribune is printed at a Forum Communications Co. printing plant in Sioux Falls.

The Tribune's Saturday print edition shipment will be delivered to Willmar sometime Saturday once weather conditions improve across the region.

Single-copy newspapers will be delivered to Tribune dealers sometime Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning and will be available for purchase.

The West Central Tribune will not be delivered to subscribers via U.S. Mail on Saturday due to missing the deadline with the U.S. Postal Service.

In the meantime, readers may read Saturday's edition at epaper.wctrib.com or on our website: wctrib.com .