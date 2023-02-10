West Central Tribune wins 23 awards in Minnesota's Better Newspaper Contest
West Central Tribune Photojournalist Macy Moore won first place for her feature photo "Beating the summer heat." Rhea Yeadon and Bethany Loida took first place for an institutional advertisement for South 71 Veterinary Clinic. The West Central Tribune took second place in the general excellence category and in the special sections category.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The West Central Tribune received 23 awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association's 2021-22 Better Newspaper Content .
Competing in the Multi-Day 5,001-10,000 circulation category, the West Central Tribune earned the following awards which were announced on Jan. 26 at the association's annual convention:
Newspaper categories:
- General Excellence, second, staff, judge's comment: "Excellent design and variety of coverage/reporting."
- Special Section, second place, staff,
Honoring our Heroes,
judge's comments: "There were a lot of really good entries in this category. This was tough to decide."
- Typography and Design, third place, staff, judge's comment: "The photos were good and well-played throughout the paper."
- Editorial Page as a Whole, third place, staff.
- General Reporting, third place, staff, judge's comment "Nice content across the pages."
- Use of Photography as a Whole, third place, staff, judge's comment: "Nice weather shots"
- Headline writing, third place, staff
- Best Magazine, third, staff, Summer Fun .
Individual categories:
- Feature Photo, first place, Macy Moore,
Beating the summer heat
, judge's comment: "Really great photo with the rain drops and the facial expressions. Good focus and composition.
- Institutional Advertisement, first place, Rhea Yeadon and Bethany Loida, South 71 Veterinary Clinic ad, judge's comment: "Great use of fun puns and easy to read typeface makes this the clear winner. Great job, Rhea and Bethany."
- Press Photographer's Portfolio, second place, Macy Moore, judge's comment: (The photographer showed) a wide range of ability and sees the image as a story in itself."
- Use of Color in Advertising, second place, Rhea Yeadon and Mollie Burlingame, Jane Vikse Real Estate ad, judge's comment: "The colors coordinate well and draw the reader in."
- Best Advertisement, second place, Rhea Yeadon and Tasha Kenyon, Emporia Suits ad, judge's comment: "Less bold font and more fine font with the great graphics would add to the high-end effect. Beautiful ad."
- Design Portfolio, second place, Paula Chhetri, judge's comment: "Nice photos, well played. Good headlines."
- Business Story, second place, Tom Cherveny, story:
Minnesota company leads our evolution on the ice.
- Arts and Entertainment Story, second place, Shelby Lindrud, story:
It is a gnome of a good time in Dawson, Minnesota
, judge's comment: "This is a great story — it was well-written with a nice flow. Kinda makes me wish I lived close enough to visit!"
- News Photo, second place, Macy Moore, story:
Vigil for Isaac — Olivia comes together to try and make sense of tragic stabbing of teenager,
judge's comment: "This one grabs at your heartstrings and just pulls. It's well-done, not intrusive and tells the story."
- Feature Photo, third place,
Celebrating Life — Upper Sioux Community holds traditional Wacip
i, judge's comment: "Nice silhouette which illustrates the story. Good focus and composition."
- Sports Story, third place, Tom Elliot, story:
College hockey: Ex-Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato star is back on the ice with Minnesota State, at least temporarily,
judge's comment: "Amazing work on this article. The encouragement and passion that was shown is AMAZING. The story showed details of the struggles and, even, nerves it took."
- Use of Color in Advertising, third place, Rhea Yeadon and Chris Johnson, The Oaks at Eagle Creek ad, judge's comment: "Color should make you feel something and these colors make one feel calm and peaceful, which I think this event was about"
- Local Breaking News, third place, Jennifer Kotila, story:
Blomkest, Minnesota, volunteer firefighter died Thursday while on his way to storm-watching duty,
judge's comment: "I thought the reporter did a good job of focusing on the necessary details of a breaking news story that most definitely got a lot of readership, while also adding in the human element of background on the deceased."
- Government/Public Affairs Reporting, third place, Shelby Lindrud, story:
Willmar going native with new wildflower plantings in city parks,
judge's comment: "I like the focus on a project that's not the normal things we hear about, like roads or bridges."
- Institutional Advertisement, third place, Rhea Yeadon and Andy Goble, Glacial Waters Wellness ad, judge's comment "This ad stood out as a spa ad. It did just what it was supposed to do, and rather handily because of the great color scheme."
