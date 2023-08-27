6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Willmar businesses to be featured Sunday at State Fair

Cultural Destinations booth to feature Willmar businesses throughout the fair

Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair gates open in this 2013 file photo.
Brandt Williams / MPR News
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:04 AM

WILLMAR — Willmar businesses will be featured Sunday at the Cultural Destinations booth at the Minnesota State Fair.

According to Bruce Corrie, Concordia University professor of economics and Cultural Destinations founder, the Cultural Destinations Booth in the State Fair’s Education Building on Sunday, Aug. 27, will be featuring five Willmar businesses.

Pen House Boba, Spurs Bar and Grill, Estrella Bakery, Ainu-Shams Grocery and Deli and also the Midtown Plaza all have featured videos. Pablo Obregon, director of community growth for the city of Willmar, assisted in making the connections for the project, according to Corrie.

Corrie wrote in an email that he expects Pen House Boba and Spurs Bar and Grill to be represented in-person at the booth on Sunday.

All the businesses will be featured as part of the booth’s showcase of the many cultures that make up Minnesota. The local businesses also have video features which will be played throughout the duration of the fair. For more details about the Cultural Destinations Booth, see  www.culturaldestinations.org/destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pen House Boba is a Karen-owned boba tea shop that recently opened in downtown Willmar. It serves a variety of boba and milk teas.

Spurs Bar and Grill is another downtown Willmar destination. The family-owned restaurant offers Tex-Mex food.

Estrella Bakery is a Mexican bakery in downtown Willmar. The business offers homemade sweets and treats.

Ainu-Shams Grocery and Deli offers Willmar halal grocery options with a focus on East African ingredients.

Midtown Plaza is a shopping center and event space which welcomes people to gather in downtown Willmar.

The State Fair booth will be featuring more than 50 cultural businesses across Minnesota, offering practical ways for Minnesota to enjoy cultures through cultural dishes, cultural gift ideas and cultural fashion.

According to its website, Cultural Destinations aims to highlight places and people that bring a diverse array of cultures to Minnesota and beyond. The group offers virtual tours, directions and more for many locations across the United States.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
Dec 31, 1969

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Kyle Richter SWCD.jpg
Business
Renville SWCD resource conservationist completes leadership training
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Braydon Johnson of Stella Homes prepares to make a measurement while working to construct a home along Shady Lane in Willmar the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Business
Construction of Bird Island, Minnesota, assisted living community begins
1d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Keetac
Minnesota
Cliffs continues push to buy US Steel as another company withdraws offer
2d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Superior Hiking Trail
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.007.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar vs. Monticello, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
7m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.001.jpg
Sports
Photos: Elrosa vs. Minneota, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
14h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott