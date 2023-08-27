Willmar businesses to be featured Sunday at State Fair

WILLMAR — Willmar businesses will be featured Sunday at the Cultural Destinations booth at the Minnesota State Fair.

According to Bruce Corrie, Concordia University professor of economics and Cultural Destinations founder, the Cultural Destinations Booth in the State Fair’s Education Building on Sunday, Aug. 27, will be featuring five Willmar businesses.

Pen House Boba, Spurs Bar and Grill, Estrella Bakery, Ainu-Shams Grocery and Deli and also the Midtown Plaza all have featured videos. Pablo Obregon, director of community growth for the city of Willmar, assisted in making the connections for the project, according to Corrie.

Corrie wrote in an email that he expects Pen House Boba and Spurs Bar and Grill to be represented in-person at the booth on Sunday.

All the businesses will be featured as part of the booth’s showcase of the many cultures that make up Minnesota. The local businesses also have video features which will be played throughout the duration of the fair. For more details about the Cultural Destinations Booth, see www.culturaldestinations.org/destinations.

Pen House Boba is a Karen-owned boba tea shop that recently opened in downtown Willmar. It serves a variety of boba and milk teas.

Spurs Bar and Grill is another downtown Willmar destination. The family-owned restaurant offers Tex-Mex food.

Estrella Bakery is a Mexican bakery in downtown Willmar. The business offers homemade sweets and treats.

Ainu-Shams Grocery and Deli offers Willmar halal grocery options with a focus on East African ingredients.

Midtown Plaza is a shopping center and event space which welcomes people to gather in downtown Willmar.

The State Fair booth will be featuring more than 50 cultural businesses across Minnesota, offering practical ways for Minnesota to enjoy cultures through cultural dishes, cultural gift ideas and cultural fashion.

According to its website, Cultural Destinations aims to highlight places and people that bring a diverse array of cultures to Minnesota and beyond. The group offers virtual tours, directions and more for many locations across the United States.