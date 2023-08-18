Willmar financial adviser Craig Popp earns CEPA credential
The owner of Accru Wealth has earned an exit planning certification.
WILLMAR — Willmar-based Accru Wealth owner Craig Popp received the Certified Exit Planning Advisor credential recently.
His certification came as part of the Exit Planning Institute’s five-day program designed for business advisers who work with privately held companies.
The Exit Planning Institute website describes the credential as a tool to help an adviser uncover business risks, build value prior to a transition, and align an owner’s business, personal and financial goals while exit planning.
Accru Wealth in Willmar offers financial advisory services to businesses and individuals through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors.
