Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Willmar financial adviser Craig Popp earns CEPA credential

The owner of Accru Wealth has earned an exit planning certification.

CraigPopp.jpg
Craig Popp
Contributed / Accru Wealth
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:08 PM

WILLMAR — Willmar-based Accru Wealth owner Craig Popp received the Certified Exit Planning Advisor credential recently.

His certification came as part of the Exit Planning Institute’s five-day program designed for business advisers who work with privately held companies.

The Exit Planning Institute website describes the credential as a tool to help an adviser uncover business risks, build value prior to a transition, and align an owner’s business, personal and financial goals while exit planning.

Accru Wealth in Willmar offers financial advisory services to businesses and individuals through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
Dec 31, 1969

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
mpca-logo-web.png
Business
Minnesota pollution fines include $250K against Morris ethanol plant in first half of 2023
6h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
walmart
Business
Walmart lifts forecasts as bargain-minded shoppers seek out low-priced groceries
21h ago
 · 
By  Aishwarya Venugopal and Siddharth Cavale / Reuters
3592994+target.jpg
Business
Target sees profit boost on fewer discounts, Pride backlash hurts sales
23h ago
 · 
By  Ananya Mariam Rajesh / Reuters
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
091422.S.WCT.WARRIORS.VOLLEYBALL.KUNSTLEBENRANDT.jpg
College
College volleyball: Warriors will have a local flavor
1h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Atwater's Jason Vejtruba picks up speed during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Sports
Auto racing: Another win for Atwater driver
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott