Willmar grad appointed to lead Minnesota Management and Budget

ST. PAUL — A Willmar graduate with nearly 20 years of state government experience will take over the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget next month.

Management and Budget Deputy Commissioner Erin Campbell will serve as the next Commissioner of Management and Budget, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced last week while congratulating departing Commissioner Jim Schowalter and thanking him for his years of service.

Schowalter’s last day as commissioner will be Aug. 14, and Campbell, a graduate of Willmar Senior High School and Concordia College in Moorhead, will start as commissioner Aug. 15.

“In Erin Campbell’s nearly twenty years with the state of Minnesota, she has demonstrated outstanding service and exceptional leadership in every challenge laid in front of her,” Walz said in the news release announcing the leadership transition. “Campbell is a talented, dedicated and tireless public servant; there is no better person to lead MMB while we work to deliver for Minnesotans and position the state for a strong economic future.”

Campbell has served as Management and Budget deputy commissioner for enterprise employee resources for the past year, focusing on diversity in the workforce, improving employees’ experience and retaining employees through increased engagement, equity and inclusion, according to the news release.

Her past positions in state government include serving as the assistant commissioner for facilities and enterprise services at the Department of Administration. In this role, according to the release, Campbell oversaw the restoration of the Minnesota State Capitol, planned and executed the Capitol Grand Opening, and drove the advancement of sustainability in state government operations through the creation of the Office of Enterprise Sustainability.

In May 2020, she began leading the Minnesota Department of Health’s Long Term Care Battle Plan, working to keep COVID-19 out of long-term care facilities.

Prior to joining the Department of Administration, Campbell served as the deputy chief of staff for policy and legislative affairs for Gov. Mark Dayton. She also spent six years working for the Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Larry Pogemiller.

“Erin Campbell is a strategic, thoughtful, and highly qualified leader with a wealth of experience in state government, policy, human resources, and the state budget,” Flanagan said in the release. “I can’t think of a better person to lead this agency, and I am excited to watch her excel in the role as she strives to build a state government that works for everyone.”

Minnesota Management and Budget is responsible for managing state finances, payroll, and human resources. It also provides systems for daily business operations and information access and analysis. As a central service agency, MMB serves the governor, the legislature, more than 100 state government entities, 56,000 state employees, and the public.

“There is critical work ahead to retain and hire the workforce of the future, to ensure the state remains on strong fiscal footing, and to support our colleagues in state agencies as they implement recently enacted legislation — I am excited to get started,” Campbell said. “I look forward to working in collaboration with the governor and lieutenant governor and with our partners in the legislature to ensure that state agencies are well positioned to deliver excellent service to Minnesotans.”

