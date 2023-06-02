Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission president Bruce DeBlieck receives Missouri River Energy Services award

WILLMAR — Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission President Bruce DeBlieck was honored with the Community Service Award at the 58th annual meeting of Missouri River Energy Services, which took place May 10, according to a news release from MRES.

"Since Willmar joined MRES in 2018, Bruce has taken advantage of every opportunity to learn more about MRES and bring information about the value of membership in a joint action agency back to his board and community," said MRES Board Chair Vernell Roberts.

The Community Service Award was established in 2003 to recognize individuals who have dedicated many years of service to their communities, locally owned utilities, MRES and public power.

Business News Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.

DeBlieck is in his second term on the MUC, first serving from 1981 to 1986. He served on the Willmar City Council from 1995 to 2014 and was the liaison to the commission. In addition, he participates in local and national legislative meetings to advocate for public power, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association.

"It's very important to recognize that there are many people like Bruce who serve in community leadership positions throughout the MRES membership," Roberts said. "They each do it for the benefit of the communities in which they live, and their selfless contributions are very deserving of this award."

ADVERTISEMENT

MRES is an organization of 61 member municipalities in the states of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Each member owns and operates a municipal electric utility. MRES provides its members with wholesale electricity and a wide range of energy-related services.