99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission president Bruce DeBlieck receives Missouri River Energy Services award

DeBlieck was honored during the Missouri River Energy Services 58th Annual meeting May 10, 2023.

Bruce DeBlieck
Bruce Deblieck
Contributed / Willmar Municipal Utilities
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:22 PM

WILLMAR — Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission President Bruce DeBlieck was honored with the Community Service Award at the 58th annual meeting of Missouri River Energy Services, which took place May 10, according to a news release from MRES.

"Since Willmar joined MRES in 2018, Bruce has taken advantage of every opportunity to learn more about MRES and bring information about the value of membership in a joint action agency back to his board and community," said MRES Board Chair Vernell Roberts.

The Community Service Award was established in 2003 to recognize individuals who have dedicated many years of service to their communities, locally owned utilities, MRES and public power.

WCT.STOCK.DowntownWillmar
Business News
Keep up to date on news about local and area businesses as well as statewide and national trends. Submit your business news tip to the West Central Tribune at business@wctrib.com.
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

DeBlieck is in his second term on the MUC, first serving from 1981 to 1986. He served on the Willmar City Council from 1995 to 2014 and was the liaison to the commission. In addition, he participates in local and national legislative meetings to advocate for public power, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association.

"It's very important to recognize that there are many people like Bruce who serve in community leadership positions throughout the MRES membership," Roberts said. "They each do it for the benefit of the communities in which they live, and their selfless contributions are very deserving of this award."

ADVERTISEMENT

MRES is an organization of 61 member municipalities in the states of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Each member owns and operates a municipal electric utility. MRES provides its members with wholesale electricity and a wide range of energy-related services.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Logo for Business News over a stock photo background showing a boardroom
Business
CentraCare appoints two new executives for central Minnesota facilities
June 02, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The HyLife Foods pork processing facility is shown April 13, 2023 in Windom.
Minnesota
HyLife plant in Windom, Minnesota, to close Friday: 1,000 workers will lose jobs
June 01, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Yang / MPR News
KohlsPhoto1.png
Breaking News
Business
Kohl's to open in Alexandria's Viking Plaza Mall next April
June 01, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's girls golf roundup
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, Edan Smith of Montevideo, Hunter Kallstrom of Benson/KMS, Sebastian Cisneros of MACCRAY/RCW and Fox Huber of Montevideo sprint to the finish line in the 100-meter dash at the Section 3A championships Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. Kallstrom and Smith were the top two in the event, earning them spots at the Class A State meet.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawk boys claim Section 3A title
June 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sends 7 athletes to state meet
May 31, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott