Business

Willmar Municipal Utilities earns Reliable Public Power Provider designation for a third time

For a total of nine years, Willmar Municipal Utilities been designated a Reliable Public Power Provider by the American Public Power Association.

WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Willmar Municipal Utilities has once again been recognized as Reliable Public Power Provider by the American Public Power Association.
Contributed / Willmar Municipal Utilities
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:15 AM

WILLMAR — For the third time, Willmar Municipal Utilities has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service, according to a news release from the utilities.

John Harren, general manager of Willmar Municipal Utilities, said this is the third award, covering nine years of recognition.

“This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community, but this designation is not a final destination," Harren said. "We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and services to our customers.”

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

Willmar Municipal Utilities joins 271 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 18 years now. The national association represents not-for-profit, community-owned utilities serving 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. It advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.

