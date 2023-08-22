Willmar's Cash Wise's parent company Coborn's announces leadership changes

ST. CLOUD – By the end of the year, Coborn's grocery stores will have a new president after the company announced that president and COO Dave Meyer will retire at the end of the year.

David Best will take over the new role, and was named the chief operating officer on Monday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from Coborn's.

David Best was named Coborn's chief operating officer and will become the company's president at the end of the year. Contributed / Coborn's

Coborn's owns the Cash Wise Grocery, Cash Wise Liquors and Little Dukes convenience store in Willmar.

Best joins Coborn’s from General Mills where he led the transformation of the e-commerce business with more than $1 billion in growth, market share and improved profitability, according to the release. Previously, Best spent 19 years at Target in multiple positions.

“The unparalleled experience that David brings to Coborn’s will have a notable impact on our organization,” Coborn’s chairman and CEO Chris Coborn said in the release. “I look forward to working with him and the things we’ll accomplish to enhance our guests’ shopping experience, company growth, and in serving the communities where we operate.”

A worker pushes shopping carts outside Cash Wise Food & Drug in this file photo taken April 8, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dave Meyer worked at Coborn's since 1985 and assumed the role of president in 2021. Contributed / Coborn's

Meyer first joined Coborn’s in 1985 as a evening shift manager in Mason City, Iowa. Meyer has served in a number of roles including store manager, deli buyer and supervisor, district manager, vice president of operations, senior vice president of operations and executive vice president, according to the release.

“Dave has been an instrumental force and leader that has brought Coborn’s, Inc. to the next level,” Coborn said. “He has always delivered a strong and strategic vision to our organization and has played a vital role in implementing high-level operational standards, people development, and our brand promise vision, as well as being a tremendous steward of our company culture. It’s these qualities that have made Dave an invaluable leader for Coborn’s.”

Coborn's is a St. Cloud-based 102-year employee-owned grocery store with 77 stores across six states under multiple banners, including Cashwise , Coborn's , Captain Jacks Liquor Land , Holiday Station Stores , Hornbacker's , Little Dukes and Marketplace Foods .

Business Coborn's to celebrate 100th anniversary in 2021 According to a news release, Chester R. Coborn opened the first store in 1921 in Sauk Rapids. In the decades since, the company has grown to more 120 various retail and business support units across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.