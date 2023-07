Farm shows are expensive, time-consuming, taking both people power and the expense of travel and moving in equipment, setting up tents, and more. But as American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a panel I attended, there’s a “threat to the way we do business” through policy right now. Farmers, agriculture stakeholders and anyone willing to support agriculture need to show up to connect in-person and build connection around causes threatening the livelihoods of agriculture.