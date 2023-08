The Minneapolis-based utility says the technology will allow it to add more renewable energy to its system and maintain reliability

The power company will host open house meetings in four area cities for the public to discuss the proposed MN Energy Connection line project in southwestern Minnesota.

Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project

MPR News asked what questions you have about tritium, water safety and nuclear power. Here’s what we found out

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the state Department of Health and the City of Monticello are testing and monitoring water supplies

Tuesday's event is a scheduled simulated nuclear incident drill. Residents near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant in Sherburne and Wright counties should not be alarmed, according to state DPS.

Xcel Energy has hosted open houses in Willmar and the area for landowners and others along the routes being considered for the MN Energy Connection, a transmission line to bring renewable energy from southwest Minnesota to near Becker.

MISO, which manages power generation and transmission across the Midwest, has asked members to prepare their local generation units in case they need to be activated Wednesday amid this week's heat wave.

Xcel Energy, Otter Tail Power and other Minnesota utilities reported more than 15,000 homes and businesses were without power across the state as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday

