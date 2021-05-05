6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Black Stache, played by Conner Levesque, has a chat with Molly Aster, played by Mackenzie Tuttle, as Community Christian School students rehearse for their upcoming performance of "Peter and the Starcatcher" at the school Monday, March 7, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar Community Christian School to present 'Peter and the Starcatcher'
Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
050621.N.WCT.CincodeMayoCCS.0031.jpg
News
Community Christian School celebrates Cinco de Mayo in downtown Willmar
Spanish language students from Community Christian School visited different Latino-owned businesses in downtown Willmar on the popular Mexican holiday, Cinco de Mayo.
May 05, 2021 03:51 PM
031021.f.wct.CCS play.0060.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar CCS to stage 'Fiddler on the Roof'
CCS production of "Fiddler on the Roof" on stage this weekend
March 10, 2021 08:47 AM
071020.S.WCT.Golf Lab Marthaler.JPG
Sports
Community Christian School Golf Lab offers an alternative
Golfers have a local option for off-season practice
July 09, 2020 09:00 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
031220.F.WCT.CCS Play.0105.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Community Christian School production 'Anne of Green Gables' takes the stage this weekend at The Barn Theatre
High school and middle schools casts take to the stage at The Barn Theatre in 'Anne of Green Gables' Friday through Sunday.
March 12, 2020 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Carolyn Lange / TribuneAnna Deleeuw puts the finishing touches on her Easter bunny painting Tuesday at the Community Christian School in Willmar. The after-school class was the third, and final, holiday art project at the school conducted by Alli Freiborg of Gallery on the Go.
Arts and Entertainment
Happy Hoppy Art: Community Christian School hosts holiday canvas art project in Willmar
WILLMAR -- Blank canvases sitting on easels in the art room Tuesday afternoon were quickly filled with colors of spring as nine young artists began painting their rendition of an Easter bunny. The event was an after-school "canvas in the classroo...
April 20, 2019 06:43 AM
 · 
By  Carolyn Lange
Erica Dischino / TribuneThe Mother Abbess, played by Madison Elmhorst, foreground, makes the sign of the cross during a dress rehearsal of “The Sound of Music.”
Arts and Entertainment
'Sound of Music': CCS musical production opens Friday at The Barn
WILLMAR -- Community Christian School presents "The Sound of Music" at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $10 and available online at eventbrite.com, at the door before the perfor...
March 14, 2019 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Tribune News
Erica Dischino / TribuneAfter jumping in the pool, kindergarten student Leo Holien, right, shivers as he watches his peers dive in Wednesday at the Polar Plunge fundraising event at the Community Christian School in Willmar.
News
Willmar's Community Christian School conducts Polar Plunge
WILLMAR - Students and staff members of Community Christian School in Willmar decided to take a plunge Wednesday at the school's Polar Plunge. The event raised about $7,500 to support scholarships for children. The school intends to make it an an...
December 21, 2017 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Erica Dischino
Erica Dischino / TribuneCommunity Christian School fifth-grade students Micah Nelson, left, and Pearl Bailey put their prior training into use and interact with customers Wednesday at Pizza Ranch in Willmar. Students from the Willmar school worked in the restaurant's dining room as part of a class project that also included writing resumes and participating in job interviews.
News
Class project offers job experience: CCS fifth-graders learn future lessons working at Pizza Ranch
WILLMAR -- The Pizza Ranch dining room buzzed with activity Wednesday as a small crowd of new workers learned about their new jobs. It didn't take long before the excited members of Community Christian School's fifth-grade class had settled down ...
November 25, 2017 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
2634954+062716.s.wct_.BrettReidphotoIIWEB.jpg
Sports
Community Christian's Reid makes immediate splash
WILLMAR--A strong baseball player growing up, Chris Reid admits he was grooming his son Brett to follow in his footsteps. It didn't take long for those plans to change. Chris, who briefly played with the baseball team at Indiana Wesleyan Universi...
June 27, 2016 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Clay Cunningham

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Community Christian School Administrator Steve Masseth
News
Willmar Community Christian School dedicates new gym
Willmar Community Christian School Administrator Steve Masseth thanks those who made the new gym possible during a dedication Monday prior to a girls' varsity volleyball game. The CCS Eagles beat the ECHO Charter Rockets in a three-game sweep.
October 12, 2015 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Gary Miller
Arts and Entertainment
Christian School to stage ‘Little Women’ at The Barn Theatre in Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR -- Community Christian School in Willmar is staging the play "The Little Women" today and Saturday. The productions will be held at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. today and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Ti...
April 30, 2015 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Tribune Newsroom
Local
Schools announce Monday closings
Several area school districts have cancelled classes for Monday. The list so far includes the BOLD School District; Montevideo; Paynesville; Yellow Medicine East; and the Willmar Public Schools and Community Christian School in Willmar. Strong wi...
January 26, 2014 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Tribune Newsroom
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT