Several area school districts have cancelled classes for Monday. The list so far includes the BOLD School District; Montevideo; Paynesville; Yellow Medicine East; and the Willmar Public Schools and Community Christian School in Willmar. Strong wi...

WILLMAR -- Community Christian School in Willmar is staging the play "The Little Women" today and Saturday. The productions will be held at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. today and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Ti...

Willmar Community Christian School Administrator Steve Masseth thanks those who made the new gym possible during a dedication Monday prior to a girls' varsity volleyball game. The CCS Eagles beat the ECHO Charter Rockets in a three-game sweep.

WILLMAR--A strong baseball player growing up, Chris Reid admits he was grooming his son Brett to follow in his footsteps. It didn't take long for those plans to change. Chris, who briefly played with the baseball team at Indiana Wesleyan Universi...

WILLMAR -- The Pizza Ranch dining room buzzed with activity Wednesday as a small crowd of new workers learned about their new jobs. It didn't take long before the excited members of Community Christian School's fifth-grade class had settled down ...

WILLMAR - Students and staff members of Community Christian School in Willmar decided to take a plunge Wednesday at the school's Polar Plunge. The event raised about $7,500 to support scholarships for children. The school intends to make it an an...

WILLMAR -- Community Christian School presents "The Sound of Music" at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $10 and available online at eventbrite.com, at the door before the perfor...

WILLMAR -- Blank canvases sitting on easels in the art room Tuesday afternoon were quickly filled with colors of spring as nine young artists began painting their rendition of an Easter bunny. The event was an after-school "canvas in the classroo...

High school and middle schools casts take to the stage at The Barn Theatre in 'Anne of Green Gables' Friday through Sunday.

