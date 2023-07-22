Area Churches Together parishioners creating multi-location mural in west central Minnesota

PENNOCK — Parishioners from the Area Churches Together (ACT) Parish are busting out their best coloring skills for a public art project that spans several smaller communities within Kandiyohi County.

The project, a 24-by-20-foot mural titled "City of God," has been spearheaded by co-pastors Daryl and Jennifer Thul, and has involved residents of nursing homes and senior care facilities from New London to Benson, as well as 17 different churches and five civic organizations.

Daryl Thul came up with the idea when planning sermons, and his initial sketch, when input to size, turned out to be much larger than any individual parish facility had space to display.

"I had drawn this beautiful picture — well, I thought it was beautiful — and well, what are you going to do with it afterwards? It's 24 by 20. Nobody's got a place to hang this thing up; it can't be hung outside except for temporarily."

Community members are encouraged to write the names of their deceased loved ones on their colored 1,080 individual 8-by-8-inch squares, which will be put together for display at Pennock Fun Days on Aug. 4-6. Between 150 and 200 squares have been reserved for the public to complete throughout the weekend. The coloring will begin at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, and open again at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5.

"If we do run out early on Saturday, I will just have people with good penmanship and ladders, and they will just start writing names all over the place," Thul said. "So, even if we run out, we will have the opportunity to put people's names on heaven."

Pastor Daryl Thul came up with the design for the community art project, titled "City of God," when writing sermons with his co-pastor and wife, Jennifer Thul. Contributed / ACT Parish

The Thuls had created mural projects before with previous churches, but not one this large or with so much community involvement.

"The idea is 'can we do something together as a parish that we could never do on our own?'" Thul explained. "It was basically promoting God's love through heaven and through the ones we've lost and this beautiful idea and beautiful hope that we will reconnect with them when we go."

A parishioner darkens the lines for the "City of God" coloring squares at a gathering at co-pastors Daryl and Jennifer Thul's farm. By going over the printouts with a black Sharpie, the outlines will be bolder and easier to see from far away. Contributed / ACT Parish

Although the final result will be displayed during Pennock Fun Days as a complete piece, on Monday, Aug. 7, it will be disassembled and reconfigured in sections, to be taken to eight separate facilities for permanent display. Facilities receiving sections include St. John's Lutheran and Mamrelund Lutheran in Pennock; Hope Lutheran in Sunburg; Monson Lake; Bethesda, north of Murdock; Buffalo Lake, south of DeGraff; and Kerkhoven Lutheran.

Each square of the "City of God" mural is colored with markers. Every time a marker begins to fade, it is swapped out for a new one of the same shade, which keeps the colors of the mural vibrant. Contributed / ACT Parish

A final panel will also be on display at the Thuls' garage.

"Now, that seems weird," Thul said, "until you realize that our little hobby farm is right in the center of the parish. And so, last summer — my wife started two months before I did — she declared that we will have confirmation every Wednesday night in our garage."

And that garage space came in handy for the "City of God" project, too. Once the individual coloring squares were printed out on paper, volunteers from the parish converged on the Thuls' farm to darken the black outlines with Sharpie.

No painting skills are needed to get involved, as the only tools needed are markers, supplied by the pastors Thul.

"As soon as a marker shows any sign of losing its ink, we throw it away," Thul said. "So, we did most of the grounds — the neighborhoods — first, so those can be big, bold colors, and now we're working mostly on the sky, and that's a lot of pastels."

Bethesda residents Don and Birdie color squares for the "City of God" mural on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Willmar. Contributed / ACT Parish

"Any picture like this, the lighter it is, the more your eye is attracted to it. So I tell people that want their piece to shine or stick out, 'make it as light as possible.' Now, the rule is you can't have any white showing. Because if you have any white showing, it's an unfair advantage, because our eyes, from an artistic perspective, are drawn to the white."

There are three additional coloring sessions planned before that final weekend, including a session from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Eagles Club, that will be open to the public.

A community member carefully colors in details and shading on his square of the ACT Parish "City of God" mural on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1403 in Benson. Contributed / ACT Parish

When asked if there were restrictions on who could participate, Thul was emphatic that it is open to anyone.

"You don't even have to believe in God, actually," Thul said. "There's no real litmus test for that. Anyone who wants to color can color."

In addition to contributing by coloring individual squares, every person who has participated in the project will receive a print of the panel in which their square is displayed and a print of the full project on display.

Your browser does not support the audio element.