Around Our Region events calendar published Aug. 16, 2023

Community events

Windmill Days in Grove City are Aug. 18-20. Go online for more information at www.grovecitymn.com/grove-city-windmill-days .

Raymond Harvest Fest is Aug. 25-27. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Raymond125thYear.

Youth and Family

Swift County Fair: Aug. 16-20 at the fairgrounds in Appleton. Check the website for more information at swiftcountyfair.org .

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Aug. 16, 2 p.m., $2, music by Rollie Nissen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara’s Sole Care Clinic: Aug. 17. Call 320-557-6142 to make an appointment for foot care by a registered nurse.

Community crafts: Aug. 17, 2 p.m., four coasters for $12, all ages, advance registration required. CD coaster: Repurpose old CDs to create fancy coasters.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Aug. 18, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: Aug. 18, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Veterans coffee social: Aug. 21, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

National Senior Citizens Day: Aug 21, 3 to 5 p.m. A "back to the ’50s" bash with 1950s attire welcome will celebrate seniors, featuring showings of “I Love Lucy,” “Grease,” silent auction, contests and more. Serving banana splits for $4, or $2 for those 50 and older.

Community bingo: Aug. 22, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Aug. 23, 2 p.m., $2, music by Gig Noonan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blood pressure checks: Aug. 23, 3 to 4 p.m., free.

Community crafts: Aug. 24, 2 p.m., $5 for one or $8 for two, all ages, advance registration required. Marble sun catcher: Shimmery piece will brighten any room with sunbeams.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Aug. 25, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Book Club: Aug. 28, 3:30 p.m. Join the Community Book Club for a discussion and a new book picked each month.

Community Kitchen — Garden Salsa & Tortilla Chips: Aug. 30, 4:45 p.m., $8. Register by Aug. 28. Whip up a flavorful and fresh pico and learn how to make homemade tortilla chips. Bring a quart jar if possible.

Court whist tournament: Aug. 31, advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Crafternoon: Aug. 16, 2 p.m. Bring in projects you are working on (diamond painting, knitting, drawing, etc.) and socialize with other crafters. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Teen movie night: Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Movie Matinee: Aug. 18, 2 p.m., multipurpose room; “The Man from Toronto.” Snacks, popcorn and drinks provided.

Memory Cafe: Aug. 24, 2 to 4 p.m., a caregiver support group by Lutheran Social Service.

Junk Journal Art: Aug. 31, 1 p.m., two different kinds of embellishments. Bring along any themed papers or cardstock you’d like, or we have a stash of supplies available as well! Glue sticks and scissors provided. August program is ephemera.

Teen take-and-make: Aug. 7 opened for summer snow globe and Aug. 21 opens for pineapple cork board. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. August theme is medieval.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Teen coloring contest: July 1-Aug. 12. Pick up a coloring sheet at the library starting July 1. Voting begins Aug. 14, and the winner will be announced Aug. 28.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.