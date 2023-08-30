Around Our Region events calendar published Aug. 30, 2023

Youth and Family

Lac qui Parle County Fair: Sept. 7-10 at the fairgrounds in Madison. Gates open at 9 a.m. daily, admission of $5 for ages 12 and over, includes parking. More information is on the website at lqpfair.com.

Welcoming Week: Sept. 9, 1 to 4 p.m., outside of the City Auditorium in the 300 block of Sixth Street Southwest in Willmar Welcoming Week is celebrated nationally Sept. 8-18, 2023, highlighting values that unite people as neighbors, parents and colleagues. Willmar event aims to bring together people of all backgrounds and cultures to experience music, food, arts and crafts, and information about resources available in the community.

Friesen Historical Society picnic and flag retirement: Sept. 9, 5 p.m., at the historical site at 4075 140th Ave. S.E., rural Clara City — about 1.25 miles north of Bunde on County Road 1. Freewill picnic meal followed immediately by the retirement of used flags by Boy Scout Troop 269 of Clara City. All are welcome.

Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad: Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m., 75th anniversary open house featuring vehicle displays, equipment and extrication demonstrations, root beer floats. Events at the Rescue Building at 213 Lakeland Dr. N.E. in Willmar, parking at Public Works building 1801 U.S. Hwy. 12 E.

Community events

Applefest is Sept. 16-17 in Appleton. Go online for more information at the Chamber Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AACCMN .

Squidfest/Ribfest is Sept. 16 in Granite Falls. Go online for more information at www.prairiesquidfest.com .

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Aug. 30, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Nelson.

Community Kitchen — Garden Salsa & Tortilla Chips: Aug. 30, 4:45 p.m., $8. Register by Aug. 28. Whip up a flavorful and fresh pico and learn how to make homemade tortilla chips. Bring a quart jar if possible.

Court whist tournament: Aug. 31, advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Veterans coffee social: Sept. 5, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Sept. 6, 2 p.m., $2, music by Wendell Nash.

Aging Wisely: Sept. 7, 1:30 p.m., free. A representative of Riley Bus Tours will speak about the family-run business,upcoming trips and how the company plans and prepares for a tour. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Sept. 8, 1 to 4 p.m., Leroy & Jerry.

Noon Lions waffle feed: Sept. 9, 7 a.m. to noon.

Vets gone boating: Sept. 11, 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Green Lake in Spicer. Call to register for this free outing with the Vets Coffee Social group. Meet at the boat landing on behind Zorbaz.

Community crafts: Sept. 11, 4 p.m., $10 to create a spooky or cozy fall-themed lantern.

Community crafts: Sept. 12, 4 p.m., $10 to create letter art or a fall tree out of puzzle pieces. Register by 4 p.m. Sept. 8.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Junk Journal Art: Aug. 31, 1 p.m., two different kinds of embellishments. Bring along any themed papers or cardstock you’d like, or we have a stash of supplies available as well! Glue sticks and scissors provided. August program is ephemera.

Classic movie for adults: Sept. 5, 5:30 p.m., “While You Were Sleeping” shown in the multipurpose room.

Learn About Libby: Sept. 12, 3 p.m. multipurpose room. Learn how to download the application and access and search the Pioneerland Library System's online collection and more. Bring your phone or tablet along to the presentation.

Teen take-and-make: Aug. 21 opened for pineapple cork board. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. August theme is medieval.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.