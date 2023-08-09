Around Our Region events calendar published Aug. 9, 2023

Community events

Augustfest is Aug. 10-12 in Belgrade. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/belgradeaugustfest .

Czech Heritage Festival is Aug. 13 from 19 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bechyn. Call 320-522-1218 for more information.

Windmill Days in Grove City are Aug. 18-20. Go online for more information at www.grovecitymn.com/grove-city-windmill-days .

Raymond Harvest Fest is Aug. 25-27. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Raymond125thYear.

Youth and Family

Kandiyohi County Fair: Aug. 9-12 at the fairgrounds in Willmar. Gate admission is $7 for adults, $2 for students 6-12; children 5 and under will be admitted free. Daily parking is $5 per car/truck. Check the website for more information at kandifair.com .

Renville County Fair: Aug. 9-11 at the fairgrounds in Bird Island. Daily admission is $7; ages 12 and under are admitted free. Check the website for more information at renvillecountyfair.org .

Swift County Fair: Aug. 16-20 at the fairgrounds in Appleton. Check the website for more information at swiftcountyfair.org .

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Aug. 9, 2 p.m., $2, music by Allen Carlson.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Aug. 11, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy and Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Let’s Go Fishing: Aug. 15 boat ride on Green Lake. Meet at Green Lake boat landing at 12:30 p.m. in Spicer and leave at 1 p.m. Register in advance by calling 320-262-5288 .

Community crafts: Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m., cost $16, all ages, advance registration required. Infinite candle: Create a never-ending amazing smelling candle.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Aug. 16, 2 p.m., $2, music by Rollie Nissen.

Sara’s Sole Care Clinic: Aug. 17. Call 320-557-6142 to make an appointment for foot care by a registered nurse.

Community crafts: Aug. 17, 2 p.m., four coasters for $12, all ages, advance registration required. CD coaster: Repurpose old CDs to create fancy coasters.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Aug. 18, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: Aug. 18, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Veterans coffee social: Aug. 21, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

National Senior Citizens Day: Aug 21, 3 to 5 p.m. A "back to the ’50s" bash with 1950s attire welcome will celebrate seniors, featuring showings of “I Love Lucy,” “Grease,” silent auction, contests and more. Serving banana splits for $4, or $2 for those 50 and older.

Community bingo: Aug. 22, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person.

Blood pressure checks: Aug. 23, 3 to 4 p.m., free.

Community crafts: Aug. 24, 2 p.m., $5 for one or $8 for two, all ages, advance registration required. Marble sun catcher: Shimmery piece will brighten any room with sunbeams.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Crafts and Creations: Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m., ages 9-18. Get creative and make something new with tons of different art supplies, craft kits and crafting tools available to try. Guardians are welcome to stay and craft too.

Adult Book Club: Aug. 10, noon, book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. August book is “The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl” by Timothy Egan. September selection is "H is for Hawk" by Helen Macdonald.

Teen Gaming Club: Aug. 11, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Medicare 101: Aug. 15, 3 p.m. Medicare presentation by Health Insurance Services, a free community resource in Willmar for 56 years. This public meeting will help people learn when to sign up, where to sign up, what the Medicare letters mean, pros and cons of additional coverage options and more. The educational session will also be a back-and-forth conversation and attendees are invited to come with as many questions as they want.

Adult Game Night: Aug. 15, 6 p.m. Board games, snacks and drinks.

Crafternoon: Aug. 16, 2 p.m. Bring in projects you are working on (diamond painting, knitting, drawing, etc.) and socialize with other crafters. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Teen movie night: Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Movie Matinee: Aug. 18, 2 p.m., multipurpose room; “The Man from Toronto.” Snacks, popcorn and drinks provided.

Memory Cafe: Aug. 24, 2 to 4 p.m., a caregiver support group by Lutheran Social Service.

Junk Journal Art: Aug. 31, 1 p.m., two different kinds of embellishments. Bring along any themed papers or cardstock you’d like, or we have a stash of supplies available as well! Glue sticks and scissors provided. August program is ephemera.

Teen take-and-make: Aug. 7 opened for summer snow globe and Aug. 21 opens for pineapple cork board. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. August theme is medieval.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Teen coloring contest: July 1-Aug. 12. Pick up a coloring sheet at the library starting July 1. Voting begins Aug. 14, and the winner will be announced Aug. 28.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.