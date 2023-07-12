Around Our Region events calendar published July 12, 2023

Community events

Summerfest is July 12-16 in Sacred Heart. More information online at www.facebook.com/SacredHeartSummerfest .

Kid Day Celebration events are July 13-16 in Benson. Find more information on www.facebook.com by searching "Kid Day Benson, MN."

Space Festival is July 13-16 in Cosmos. More information online at cosmos-mn.com .

Stinker Day and Dragonfest are July 14-15 in Madison. More information online at www.madisonmn.info .

Water Days events are July 17-22 in New London. More information online at newlondonwaterdays.com .

Youth and Family

Classic Car Show: The Salvation Army is having its second annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at 521 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar. Vendors from books to crafts, and food for purchase. Cars may be registered in advance or starting at 9 a.m. the day of the show for $10. Voting ends at noon and trophies for winners in the various categories presented at 1 p.m. Call 320-235-2033 for more information.

Yellow Medicine County Fair: July 20-22 at fairgrounds in Canby. Free admission and parking. More information online at ymcfair.org .

Quilt Auction: Green Lake Lutheran Ministries’ annual quilt auction is July 21-22 at the Green Lake Bible Camp near Spicer. Quilt review from 3 to 8 p.m. July 21 and from 9 to 11 a.m. July 22. Makers’ market both days, food available for purchase, entertainment. Go online for more details of the four sections to the quilt auction at www.gllm.org/quilt-auction . Online bidding and viewing begins July 16.

Chippewa County Fair: July 26-30 at fairgrounds in Montevideo. Gate admission is $10, ages 6 and younger are free. More information online at chippewacofairmn.com .

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: July 12, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Nelson.

Community crafts: July 13, 2 p.m., $20, all ages, advance registration required. Mushroom garden toadstool: Add some fun to your garden with these cute toadstools.

Friday afternoon of dancing: July 14, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy and Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: July 14, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Veterans coffee social: July 17, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Sara’s Sole Care Clinic: July 17, 10 a.m. to noon. Call 320-557-6142 to make an appointment for foot care by a registered nurse.

Community crafts: July 18, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Garden orb: Create a cool piece of garden art from a ball and nails.

Rocking’ Trishaw Rides: July 18, 4 to 7 p.m., free. Park at the Willmar Community Center and hitch a ride to Rockin’ Robbins on a trishaw bike.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: July 19, 2 p.m., $2, music by Mikko Cowdry.

Doggy’s Night Out: July 20, 4:30 p.m. $10. Spoil the pup with this fun night out, including an obstacle course, treats, games and a keepsake. Space is limited, register in advance.

Friday afternoon of dancing: July 21, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Book Club: July 24, 3:30 p.m. Join the Community Book Club for a discussion and a new book picked each month.

Bucket drumming: July 25, 3 p.m., $3 per person, advance registration required. Come learn fun rhythms and beats to popular songs.

Rocking’ Trishaw Rides: July 25, 4 to 7 p.m., free. Park at the Willmar Community Center and hitch a ride to Rockin’ Robbins on a trishaw bike.

Community bingo: July 25, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: July 26, 2 p.m., $2, music by Cowboy Dave.

Court whist tournament: July 27, 12:30 p.m., advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Friday afternoon of dancing: July 28, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Kitchen — Pontoon Party Kabobs and Punch: July 28, 4:30 p.m., $26. Register by July 24. Try tasty pizza and club kabob varieties, and pair it with a fun punch recipe.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Crafts and Creations: July 12, 5:30 p.m., ages 9-18. Get creative and make something new with tons of different art supplies, craft kits and crafting tools available to try. Guardians are welcome to stay and craft too.

Seed Library Social: July 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., multipurpose room. Visit with other gardeners to get tips, solve problems, or just brag about your garden. Get information about our Seed Library. A snack and juice/coffee will be provided.

Teen Gaming Club: July 14, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Little Art Session: July 18, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., multipurpose room. Come make some tiny art for the tiny galleries around Willmar, hosted by the Willmar Community Center. July's themes are family, picnics, beach and camping.

Adult Game Night: July 18, 6 p.m., multipurpose room.

Teen movie night: July 19, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: July 20, noon, multipurpose room; “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Movie Matinee: July 21, 2 p.m., multipurpose room; “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

Battle of the Generations Trivia: July 22, 2 p.m. Get family and friends together or just show up solo. Each generation will compete against one another to see who knows the most trivia answers. All ages. No teams required. Food and drink provided. Register on the library website.

Black Out Poetry Art Program: July 25, 2 p.m., multipurpose room.

Teen Gaming Club: July 28, 3:30 p.m. Play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Teen take-and-make: July 3 opened for snow cone magnet and July 17 opens for name keychain. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. July's theme is Y2K.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Teen coloring contest: July 1-Aug. 12. Pick up a coloring sheet at the library starting July 1. Voting begins Aug. 14, and the winner will be announced Aug. 28.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.