Around Our Region events calendar published July 19, 2023

Community events

Water Days events are July 17-22 in New London. More information online at newlondonwaterdays.com .

Corn Capital Days events are July 24-30 in Olivia. Go online for more information at corncapitaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CornCapitalDays ,

Town and Country Days are July 28-30 in Kerkhoven. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/kerklions .

Waterama is July 28-30 in Glenwood. Go online for more information at www.waterama.org .

Lake Lillian Fun Days and Centennial events are July 29-Aug 6. A 100th birthday party will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and the grande parade at 3 p.m. Aug. 5. Find more details on the various daily events at www.facebook.com/LakeLillianMN.

Pennock Fun Days are Aug. 4-6. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/pennockfundays .

Youth and Family

Yellow Medicine County Fair: July 20-22 at fairgrounds in Canby. Free admission and parking. More information online at ymcfair.org .

Quilt Auction: Green Lake Lutheran Ministries’ annual quilt auction is July 21-22 at the Green Lake Bible Camp near Spicer. Quilt review from 3 to 8 p.m. July 21 and from 9 to 11 a.m. July 22. Makers’ market both days, food available for purchase, entertainment. Go online for more details of the four sections to the quilt auction at www.gllm.org/quilt-auction . Online bidding and viewing began July 16.

Chippewa County Fair: July 26-30 at fairgrounds in Montevideo. Gate admission is $10, ages 6 and younger are free. More information online at chippewacofairmn.com .

Meeker County Fair: Aug. 2-6 in Litchfield. Admission is $5. Country music star Frankie Ballard performs the night of Aug. 4. Check out www.meekerfair.com for all the details.

Pope County Fair: Aug. 2-5 at the fairgrounds in Glenwood. More information is online at popecountyfair.org . Demolition derby on Aug. 6 with $15 admission.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: July 19, 2 p.m., $2, music by Mikko Cowdry.

Doggy’s Night Out: July 20, 4:30 p.m. $10. Spoil the pup with this fun night out, including an obstacle course, treats, games and a keepsake. Space is limited, register in advance.

Friday afternoon of dancing: July 21, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Book Club: July 24, 3:30 p.m. Join the Community Book Club for a discussion and a new book picked each month.

Bucket drumming: July 25, 3 p.m., $3 per person, advance registration required. Come learn fun rhythms and beats to popular songs.

Rocking’ Trishaw Rides: July 25, 4 to 7 p.m., free. Park at the Willmar Community Center and hitch a ride to Rockin’ Robbins on a trishaw bike.

Community bingo: July 25, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: July 26, 2 p.m., $2, music by Cowboy Dave.

Court whist tournament: July 27, 12:30 p.m., advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Friday afternoon of dancing: July 28, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Kitchen — Pontoon Party Kabobs and Punch: July 28, 4:30 p.m., $26. Register by July 24. Try tasty pizza and club kabob varieties, and pair it with a fun punch recipe.

Rocking’ Trishaw Rides: Aug. 1, 4 to 7 p.m., free. Park at the Willmar Community Center and hitch a ride to Rockin’ Robbins on a Trishaw bike.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Aug. 2, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Shaw.

Aging Wisely: Aug. 3, 1:30 p.m., free. Staff of Stacy’s Nursery will speak about their nursery seasons, how the business started and has grown over the years. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Community Kitchen Kids: One Thursday session remains, from 3 to 5 p.m Aug. 3; individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Aug. 4 , 1 to 4 p.m., music by Marie & Mike; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Teen movie night: July 19, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: July 20, noon, multipurpose room; “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Movie Matinee: July 21, 2 p.m., multipurpose room; “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

Battle of the Generations Trivia: July 22, 2 p.m. Get family and friends together or just show up solo. Each generation will compete against one another to see who knows the most trivia answers. All ages. No teams required. Food and drink provided. Register on the library website.

Black Out Poetry Art Program: July 25, 2 p.m., multipurpose room.

Teen Gaming Club: July 28, 3:30 p.m. Play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Teen take-and-make: July 17 opens for name keychain and Aug. 7 opens for summer snow globe. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. July's theme is Y2K.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Teen coloring contest: July 1-Aug. 12. Pick up a coloring sheet at the library starting July 1. Voting begins Aug. 14, and the winner will be announced Aug. 28.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.