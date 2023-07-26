Around Our Region events calendar published July 26, 2023

Community events

Corn Capital Days events are July 24-30 in Olivia. Go online for more information at corncapitaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CornCapitalDays .

A staple of Corn Capitals Days in Olivia is the corn and bean feed, which is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Nester Park. There are events all this week through Sunday. Ron Adams / West Central Tribune file photo

Town and Country Days are July 28-30 in Kerkhoven. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/kerklions .

Waterama is July 28-30 in Glenwood. Go online for more information at www.waterama.org .

Lake Lillian Fun Days and Centennial events are July 29-Aug 6. A 100th birthday party will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and the grande parade at 3 p.m. Aug. 5. Find more details on the various daily events at www.facebook.com/LakeLillianMN.

Pennock Fun Days are Aug. 4-6. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/pennockfundays .

Augustfest is Aug. 10-12 in Belgrade. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/belgradeaugustfest.

Czech Heritage Festival is Aug. 13 from 19 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bechyn. Call 320-522-1218 for more information.

Youth and Family

Chippewa County Fair: July 26-30 at fairgrounds in Montevideo. Gate admission is $10, ages 6 and younger are free. More information online at chippewacofairmn.com .

Meeker County Fair: Aug. 2-6 in Litchfield. Admission is $5. Country music star Frankie Ballard performs the night of Aug. 4. Check out www.meekerfair.com for all the details.

Pope County Fair: Aug. 2-5 at the fairgrounds in Glenwood. More information is online at popecountyfair.org . Demolition derby on Aug. 6 with $15 admission.

Kandiyohi County Fair: Aug. 9-12 at the fairgrounds in Willmar. Gate admission is $7 for adults, $2 for students 6-12; children 5 and under will be admitted free. Daily parking is $5 per car/truck. Check the website for more information at kandifair.com .

Renville County Fair: Aug. 9-11 at the fairgrounds in Bird Island. Daily admission is $7; ages 12 and under are admitted free. Check the website for more information at renvillecountyfair.org .

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: July 26, 2 p.m., $2, music by Cowboy Dave.

Court whist tournament: July 27, 12:30 p.m., advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Friday afternoon of dancing: July 28, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Rocking’ Trishaw Rides: Aug. 1, 4 to 7 p.m., free. Park at the Willmar Community Center and hitch a ride to Rockin’ Robbins on a Trishaw bike.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Aug. 2, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Shaw.

Aging Wisely: Aug. 3, 1:30 p.m., free. Staff of Stacy’s Nursery will speak about their nursery seasons, how the business started and has grown over the years. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Community Kitchen Kids: One Thursday session remains, from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3; individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home.

Veterans coffee social: Aug. 7, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Little Art Gallery session at library: Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Willmar Public Library, free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Community crafts: Aug. 8, 4 p.m., $10 for 6-inch, $13 for 8-inch, $20 for two, all ages, advance registration required. Flower hoop: Create a simple, yet elegant hoop to display some simple flowers.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Aug. 9, 2 p.m., $2, music by Allen Carlson.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Aug. 11, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy and Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Teen Gaming Club: July 28, 3:30 p.m. Play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Little Art Gallery session: Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Crafts and Creations: Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m., ages 9-18. Get creative and make something new with tons of different art supplies, craft kits and crafting tools available to try. Guardians are welcome to stay and craft too.

Teen Gaming Club: Aug. 11, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Teen take-and-make: July 17 opened for name key chain and Aug. 7 opens for summer snow globe. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. July's theme is Y2K.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Teen coloring contest: July 1-Aug. 12. Pick up a coloring sheet at the library starting July 1. Voting begins Aug. 14, and the winner will be announced Aug. 28.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.