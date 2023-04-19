Around Our Region published April 19, 2023

Community Hot Topics

WILLMAR — The League of Women Voters of Willmar Area will be holding “Community Hot Topics” from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Willmar Public Library. The conservations about issues impacting the community are open to everyone. Feel free to bring lunch/snacks. Coffee and water will be provided. The first three are:



April 19: Public safety with Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson.

May 17: Child care in rural communities by Michelle Marotzke of the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission and Sarah Swedburg of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.

June 21: Youth mental health in Kandiyohi County with Kim Hanson from Woodland Centers.

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 or see willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com and click on "calendar." Open events for the next week include:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: April 19, 2 p.m., $2, music by Black Diamond.

Community health fair: April 19, noon to 2 p.m. Check out different health booths, topics and training.

Friday afternoon of dancing: April 21, dance at Life Connections, Willmar Civic Center, to Larry Olson Band.

Daddy Daughter Formal: April 22, 4:30 to 7 p.m., purchase tickets by 4 p.m. April 14. Fathers, grandfathers, father figures: Enjoy an evening with your 4- to 12-year-old princess. Tickets are $25 per couple, $10 for extra guest. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., dance until 7 p.m.

Community Book Club: April 24, 3:30 p.m. Join the Community Book club for discussion of a new book picked each month.

Community bingo: April 25, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person, two cards at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: April 26, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jerry Nelson.

Community Kitchen — Salsa with Homemade Chips: April 27, 3:30 p.m., $8, register by April 24. Come make salsa and chips for Cinco de Mayo.

Friday afternoon of dancing: April 28, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community crafts: April 29, 3:30 p.m., $14, register by April 23; all ages. Make this outdoor wood utensil wind chime.

Veterans coffee social: May 1, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community Kids: May 2, 3:30 to 5 p.m., grades K-5, $8 class; advance registration required by the Friday before the class. Activities will range from crafts, to science and games with a different focus each month. May social focus is staying calm and expressing emotions.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays, contact Community Center for details and prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Wisdom and Wine: Tickets are on sale through May for the Willmar Friends of the Library fundraiser set for the evening of June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Homeschool Hour: April 19, 2 p.m., for homeschooled students. Create a do-it-yourself rain gauge and wind vane to learn about the weather. For kids 12 and under.

Caregivers Need Care Too: April 19, 3 p.m. Learn what caregiving is, the resources available, and more from representatives from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging and Lutheran Social Service. Register in advance by calling the library.

Teen movie: April 19, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: April 20, noon, “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang, book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. May 18 book is “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub and June 15 book is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult movie matinee: April 21, 2 p.m., “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Pajama-rama storytime: April 25, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

ECFE at the Library: April 28, 10 a.m., ages 0-6, free, no registration necessary, Sing songs, read books and make crafts with Willmar’s Early Childhood Family Education teacher.

Teen take-and-make: April 3 opened for bunny in a flower pot and April 17 opened for flower bead ring. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. April’s theme is nature.

Physical activities

Open Gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision. Families put toys away when finished.