Around Our Region published April 26, 2023

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: April 26, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jerry Nelson.

Friday afternoon of dancing: April 28, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Veterans coffee social: May 1, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community Kids: May 2, 3:30 to 5 p.m., grades K-5, $8 class; advance registration required by the Friday before the class. Activities will range from crafts, to science and games with a different focus each month. May social focus is staying calm and expressing emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aging Wisely: May 4, 1:30 p.m., free. Mary Hanson from Bethesda will talk about opportunities to volunteer, move and join the Bethesda Community. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

Community Thread Studio: May 9, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Elks dance: May 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Community crafts: May 11, 3:30 p.m., $8, all ages, advance registration required. A mother’s watering can: make a fun planter container.

Muffins with Mom: May 11, 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy a tasty treat with mom or a lovely lady in your life. Cost is $3 for two muffins and beverage

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Wisdom and Wine: Tickets are on sale through May for the Willmar Friends of the Library fundraiser set for the evening of June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

ECFE at the Library: April 28, 10 a.m., ages 0-6, free, no registration necessary, Sing songs, read books and make crafts with Willmar’s Early Childhood Family Education teacher.

Classic movie for adults: May 2, 5:30 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Lego Club: May 3, 4 p.m., kindergarten through sixth grade, no registration is necessary. Test your creativity and skills the first Wednesday of the month.

Early Readers Book Club: May 4, 4 p.m., grades K-2, intended for children who have graduated from storytime age. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle. Club will read a story, discuss and do activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children's Matinee: May 5, 4 p.m., no cost or registration, popcorn provided.

Star Wars Nerf Night: May 5, 5:30 p.m., ages 16 and older, advance registration required. Fill out a waiver or parental authorization form and bring it to the library before the program. Be in the library before it closes at 5:30 p.m. May 5 for pool noodle light saber fights and more. Find waivers and more information in the adult services section of the library's web page.

Teen Gaming Club: May 10, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

STEMtastic Thursday: May 11, 4 p.m. Learn about DNA as you recreate a DNA strand using candy. For ages 7-12.

Teen Gaming Club: May 12, 3:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Teen take-and-make: May 1 opens for unicorn pinata and May 15 opens for pressed flower Lantern. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult take-and-make: May 1 opens for unicorn pinata and May 15 opens for pressed flower Lantern. Limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. May’s theme is holographic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community Hot Topics

WILLMAR — The League of Women Voters of Willmar Area will be holding “Community Hot Topics” from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Willmar Public Library. The conservations about issues impacting the community are open to everyone. Feel free to bring lunch/snacks. Coffee and water will be provided. The first three are:

