99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Around Our Region published April 26, 2023

The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.

WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:06 AM

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: April 26, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jerry Nelson.

Friday afternoon of dancing: April 28, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Veterans coffee social: May 1, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community Kids: May 2, 3:30 to 5 p.m., grades K-5, $8 class; advance registration required by the Friday before the class. Activities will range from crafts, to science and games with a different focus each month. May social focus is staying calm and expressing emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aging Wisely: May 4, 1:30 p.m., free. Mary Hanson from Bethesda will talk about opportunities to volunteer, move and join the Bethesda Community. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

Community Thread Studio: May 9, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Elks dance: May 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Community crafts: May 11, 3:30 p.m., $8, all ages, advance registration required. A mother’s watering can: make a fun planter container.

Muffins with Mom: May 11, 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy a tasty treat with mom or a lovely lady in your life. Cost is $3 for two muffins and beverage

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

More community news:
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published April 26, 2023
Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.
April 26, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Steve Dresler spins wife Kristin Dresler around as they dance to the tunes of The Johnny Holm Band during Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Seventh annual Rockin' Robbins lineup released, Willmar outdoor concert series to kick off July 11
The Willmar Rotary Club announced the Rockin' Robbins bands at a special reveal party April 25. The concerts will take place July 11, July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1 at Robbins Island in Willmar.
April 26, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Miles of Smiles for Kellen web.jpg
Community
5K run/walk to support Kellen Knutson set for April 29
A 5K run/walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Paul Bunyan Park to support Kellen Knutson, a Bemidji Middle School student who has been diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis.
April 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.  

Wisdom and Wine: Tickets are on sale through May for the Willmar Friends of the Library fundraiser set for the evening of June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

ECFE at the Library: April 28, 10 a.m., ages 0-6, free, no registration necessary, Sing songs, read books and make crafts with Willmar’s Early Childhood Family Education teacher.

Classic movie for adults: May 2, 5:30 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Lego Club: May 3, 4 p.m., kindergarten through sixth grade, no registration is necessary. Test your creativity and skills the first Wednesday of the month.

Early Readers Book Club: May 4, 4 p.m., grades K-2, intended for children who have graduated from storytime age. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle. Club will read a story, discuss and do activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children's Matinee: May 5, 4 p.m., no cost or registration, popcorn provided.

Star Wars Nerf Night: May 5, 5:30 p.m., ages 16 and older, advance registration required. Fill out a waiver or parental authorization form and bring it to the library before the program. Be in the library before it closes at 5:30 p.m. May 5 for pool noodle light saber fights and more. Find waivers and more information in the adult services section of the library's web page.

Teen Gaming Club: May 10, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

STEMtastic Thursday: May 11, 4 p.m. Learn about DNA as you recreate a DNA strand using candy. For ages 7-12.

Teen Gaming Club: May 12, 3:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Teen take-and-make: May 1 opens for unicorn pinata and May 15 opens for pressed flower Lantern. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult take-and-make: May 1 opens for unicorn pinata and May 15 opens for pressed flower Lantern. Limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. May’s theme is holographic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community Hot Topics

WILLMAR — The League of Women Voters of Willmar Area will be holding “Community Hot Topics” from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Willmar Public Library. The conservations about issues impacting the community are open to everyone. Feel free to bring lunch/snacks. Coffee and water will be provided. The first three are:

  • May 17: Child care in rural communities by Michelle Marotzke of the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission and Sarah Swedburg of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.
  • June 21: Youth mental health in Kandiyohi County with Kim Hanson from Woodland Centers.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Plan ahead to make the most out of your trip to the garden center
April 24, 2023 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville senior Max Athmann grins while rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs' bats come alive against BBE Jaguars
April 25, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown