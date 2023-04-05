Around Our Region published April 5, 2023

Youth and Family

Easter egg hunt canceled: Glacial Lakes State Park has canceled the event that was planned for Saturday, April 8, due to the large amount of snow received last weekend and the additional snow this week.

Community Hot Topics

WILLMAR — The League of Women Voters of Willmar Area will be holding “Community Hot Topics” from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Willmar Public Library. The conservations about issues impacting the community are open to everyone. Feel free to bring lunch/snacks. Coffee and water will be provided. The first three are:



April 19: Public safety with Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson.

May 17: Child care in rural communities by Michelle Marotzke of the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission and Sarah Swedburg of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.

June 21: Youth mental health in Kandiyohi County with Kim Hanson from Woodland Centers.

Ridgewater College diversity series

WILLMAR — To help build awareness and healthy communities, the Ridgewater College Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host spring virtual speakers. These events are free and open to the public, but registration is required for Zoom links.

Celebrating Black Wall Street and remembering the Tulsa Massacre: April 6, 11 a.m. Dr. Karlos K. Hill is an expert on racism and race relations. He is an associate professor of African and African-American Studies at the University of Oklahoma and founding director of his university’s African and African-American Studies Distinguished Lecture Series. He will share insights and help participants understand the rise of the Greenwood District, discuss what is now known as Black Wall Street, and build awareness of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Register at Tinyurl.com/DrHillRidgewater . The confirmation email will include a webinar link to join the event.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: April 5, 2 p.m., $2, music by Nikko Cowdry.

Aging Wisely: April 6, 1:30 p.m., free. University of Minnesota Extension will talk about the upcoming gardening and produce season. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Friday afternoon of dancing: April 7, No dance.

Community Thread Studio: April 11, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: April 12, 2 p.m., $2, music by Allen Carlson.

Elks dance: April 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor the dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Friday afternoon of dancing: April 14, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy & Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: April 14, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in community art galleries.

Jolly Twirlers Square Dance: April 15, 7 p.m. All are welcome to join in this square dancing evening.

Veterans coffee social: April 17, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community health fair: April 19, noon to 2 p.m. Check out different health booths, topics and training.

Daddy Daughter Formal: April 22, 4:30 to 7 p.m., purchase tickets by 4 p.m. April 14. Fathers, grandfathers, father figures: Enjoy an evening with your 4- to 12-year-old princess. Tickets are $25 per couple, $10 for extra guest. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., dance until 7 p.m.

Community Book Club: April 24, 3:30 p.m. Join the Community Book club for discussion of a new book picked each month.

Community bingo: April 25, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person, two cards at a time.

Community Kitchen — Salsa with Homemade Chips: April 27, 3:30 p.m., $8, register by April 24. Come make salsa and chips for Cinco de Mayo.

Community crafts: April 29, 3:30 p.m., $14, register by April 23; all ages. Make this outdoor wood utensil wind chime.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Wisdom and Wine: Tickets are on sale through May for the Willmar Friends of the Library fundraiser set for the evening of June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Egg hunt: April 3-8. Find the eight egg pictures hidden in the children’s area and bring them up to the desk to receive a baggie of goodies. One baggie per child. Egg hunt will last through April 8, while supplies last.

Lego Club: April 5, 4 p.m., kindergarten through sixth grade, no registration is necessary. Test your creativity and skills the first Wednesday of the month.

Classic movie for adults: April 5, 5:30 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Early Readers Book Club: April 6, 4 p.m., grades K-2, intended for children who have graduated from storytime age. Club will read a story, discuss and do activities.

Children's matinee: April 7, 4 p.m., no cost or registration, popcorn provided.

Junk Journal Art: April 11, 2 p.m. Learn about junk journaling in its many forms.

Art supply exchange: April 11, following the junk journal art program. If you have paper, buttons, stickers or something else that you no longer have a need for, bring them in and see if you want some supplies from the library’s crafts as well.

Teen Gaming Club: April 12, 3:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

STEMtastic Thursday: April 13, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about non-renewable resources using noodles. For ages 7-12.

Teen Gaming Club: April 14, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Adult game night: April 18, 6 to 8 p.m. Invite your friends to play some of the library’s games or bring a favorite from home. Everyone 16 and over are welcome. No cost and no registration.

Caregivers Need Care Too: April 19, 3 p.m. Learn what caregiving is, the esources available, and more from representatives from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging and Lutheran Social Service. Register in advance by calling the library.

Homeschool Hour: April 19, 2 p.m., for homeschooled students. Create a do-it-yourself rain gauge and wind vane to learn about the weather. For kids 12 and under.

Teen movie: April 19, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: April 20, noon, “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang, book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. May 18 book is “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub and June 15 book is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Adult movie matinee: April 21, 2 p.m., “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Pajama-rama storytime: April 25, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

ECFE at the Library: April 28, 10 a.m., ages 0-6, free, no registration necessary, Sing songs, read books and make crafts with Willmar’s Early Childhood Family Education teacher.

Teen take-and-make: April 3 opened for bunny in a flower pot and April 17 opens for flower bead ring. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. April’s theme is nature.

Physical activities

Open Gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision. Families put toys away when finished.

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Closed: April 9, Easter Sunday.

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.