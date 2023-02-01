Around Our Region published Feb. 1, 2023

Winterfest

SPICER — The final weekend of Winterfest concludes with the Frozen 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Zorbaz.

Peanut Butter & Milk Festival

LITCHFIELD — The 51st annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival will host visitors from Hartford, Alabama, Feb. 4-11 in Litchfield. The nine guests from Hartford — Litchfield’s sister city — will visit the area, learning about the dairy industry and enjoying outdoor winter activities. There are three events open to the public. Join them for snowmobiling on Lake Manuella, south of Darwin, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Roger and Janet Huhn Farm. The chili and soup supper will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Forest City Threshers Building, six miles northeast of Litchfield on Minnesota Highway 24. The potluck banquet and silent auction will be Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. Social time starts at 7 p.m. and the dinner is at 7:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share and say farewell to the visitors from Alabama.

Youth and Family

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, Feb. 12, Winter Fun Day, 1 to 4 p.m.

Physical activities

Open gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision; families put toys away when finished.

Outdoor ice rinks: Rinks with lights at Garfield and Hilltop parks for open skating and hockey.

Garfield warming house: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will not be open if -10 wind chill or below.

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Open skating: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, $3 for all ages; $2 skate rental.

Adaptive/open curling: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, $3 for all ages.

Open noon hour curling: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8-March 9, $45 registration fee.

Noon hour basketball: 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Friday; 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 8 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Squirt B1 and B2: Feb. 3-5, youth hockey tournament.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Feb. 1, 2 p.m., $2, music by Cowboy Dave.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Feb. 3, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Nite Owls; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Feb. 8, 2 p.m., $2, music by Allen Carlson.

Hawk Creek Animal Shelter collection drive: Through Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Support local shelter by donating items including Milk Bones, training treats, wet dog/cat food, paper towels, toys, blankets, Lysol wipes.

Crafts with Cardinals: Feb. 1, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., $1. Make art, bracelets, greeting cards and knit with Willmar High School students.

Aging Wisely: Feb. 2, 1:30 p.m., free. Todd Stoeberl of CentraCare Hearing Clinic will talk about hearing, hearing aids and signs of hearing damage. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Community Kitchen — Ruffle your truffles: Feb. 2 registration deadline, class is Feb. 10, 4 p.m., $15. Make three different truffles, Pink Cracker Cookie Crunch, Rich Chocolate Orange and Creamy Coffee Mousse.

Veterans coffee social: Feb. 6 and Feb. 21, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Little Minnesota Revisited — “Carol’s Ride”: Feb. 7, 1 p.m. Join us as we hear about some of the smallest towns in Minnesota and unique facts about them. Bill has visited them all and can’t wait to share some stories with you. How many do you think you have visited?

Community Kids: Feb. 7, 3:30 to 5:15 p.m., grades K-5, $8 per class. Advance registration required by the Friday before the class. Activities will range from crafts to science and games with a different focus each month. February social focus is compromising and apologizing.

Community crafts: Feb. 9, 2:30 p.m., $8, all ages, advance registration required. Make a wooden heart.

Little Art Gallery session: Feb. 10, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in our community art galleries with the themes of Green, St. Patrick’s Day, Growth and Spring.

Dog Days of Winter: Feb. 11, three sessions offered between 2 and 5 p.m., $5, advance registration required. Bring your furry friend for a playtime session to burn some energy.

Community Thread Studio: Feb. 14, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring your questions of all things regarding sewing.

Valentine's Day social: Feb. 14, 2 p.m., $3 a slice. Enjoy a slice of pie, make a card, and purchase a flower at this social.

Presidents trivia challenge: Feb. 16, 3 p.m., $2. How much do you know about our presidents? Put your knowledge to the test with us in this afternoon of fun, treats, and prizes.

Community Kitchen — Ruffle your truffles: Feb.16 registration deadline, class is Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m., $15. Make three different truffles, Sweet Apple Pie, KitKat Crunch and Chocolate Oreo.

Baby goat yoga: Feb. 18, 11 a.m., $15, advance registration required. Join in for a fun yoga session with Kim and baby goats,

Jolly Twirlers Square Dance: Feb. 18, 7 p.m. All are welcome to join in this square dancing evening.

Community bingo: Feb. 18, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person, 2 cards at a time.

Veterans coffee social: Feb. 21, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Winter Reads: Through March 31, ages 18 and older, for every five books read, you will receive a prize with the options of a mug, a windshield scraper or a cloth grocery bag. After receiving two prizes, any further entries will go to a possibility of winning the grand prize, a $100 gift card.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Lego Club: Feb. 1, 4 p.m., kindergarten through sixth grade, no registration is necessary. Test your creativity and skills the first Wednesday of the month.

Early Readers Book Club: Feb. 2, 4 p.m., grades K-2, intended for children who have graduated from storytime age. We will read a story, discuss, and do activities. February is “The Mitten” by Jan Brett.

Children's matinee: Feb. 3, 4 p.m., no cost or registration, popcorn provided.

Job search presentation: Feb. 7, 1 to 2:30 p.m. A representative from CareerForce will be giving a presentation on how to keep going in your job search, even when it’s hard. Register in advance at link on website.

Classic movie for adults: Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Teen Gaming Club: Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

STEMtastic Thursday: Feb. 9, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Build your own functioning “Operation” game using basic circuitry and household items. Best for ages 7-12.

Homeschool Hour: Feb. 15, 2 p.m., for homeschoolers of all ages. Create your own working marionette puppet. This session is a bit advanced, but we will have supplies for easier puppets for younger patrons.

Teen movie: Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: Feb. 16, noon, “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley. Book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. March 16 book is “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan. April 20 book is “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang and May 18 book is “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub.

Adult movie matinee: Feb. 17, 2 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Stuffed animal sleepover: Feb. 17, 4:30 p.m. Bring your stuffed animal, listen to a bedtime story, make a craft, and then say goodnight to your stuffed animal. Pick up your child’s stuffie starting Saturday Feb. 18, along with a photo album of their night at the library. You may also drop off your child’s stuffed animal anytime on Friday and/or pick it up anytime the following week if preferred.

Adult game night: Feb. 21, 6 to 8 p.m. Invite your friends to play some of the library’s games or bring a favorite from home. Everyone 16 and over are welcome. No cost and no registration.

Teen take-and-make: Feb. 6 opens for kissing booth and Feb. 20 opens for stick and yarn frame. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult make-and-take: Crafts are posted on the website as they are available. Feb. 6 opens for Valentine’s puzzle piece heart and Feb. 21 opens for button snowman. Ages 18 and over, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. February’s theme is Enchanted Forest.

Myrtle Mabee Library

BELGRADE — The Myrtle Mabee Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-254-8842 .

Book Battle: Jan. 10-Feb. 26, weekly. How many of the library’s most checked out books of 2021 have you read? Vote for your favorites to declare the ultimate “Book of 2021”… at least for our library. In person and on Facebook.

Paynesville Public Library

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville Public Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-243-7343 .

Book Battle: Jan. 10-Feb. 26, weekly. How many of the library’s most checked out books of 2021 have you read? Vote for your favorites to declare the ultimate “Book of 2021”… at least for our library. In person and on Facebook.

