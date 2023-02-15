Around Our Region published Feb. 15, 2023

Youth and Family

Diamond Edge Figure Skating: “Skate My Name” is the theme for the annual show at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 1 p.m. Feb. 26. Tickets for adults are $12, ages 3-7 are $6, available on the website diamondedgeskating.com

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Hawk Creek Animal Shelter collection drive: Through Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Support local shelter by donating items including Milk Bones, training treats, wet dog/cat food, paper towels, toys, blankets, Lysol wipes.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Feb. 15, 2 p.m., $2, music by Bob Whitney.

Elks dance: Feb. 15, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor the dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Presidents trivia challenge: Feb. 16, 3 p.m., $2. How much do you know about U.S. presidents? Put your knowledge to the tests in this afternoon of fun, treats and prizes.

Community Kitchen — Ruffle your truffles: Feb.16 registration deadline, class is Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m., $15. Make three different truffles, Sweet Apple Pie, KitKat Crunch and Chocolate Oreo.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Feb. 17, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Baby goat yoga: Feb. 18, 11 a.m., $15, advance registration required. Join in for a fun yoga session with Kim and baby goats,

Jolly Twirlers Square Dance: Feb. 18, 7 p.m. All are welcome to join in this square dancing evening.

Community bingo: Feb. 18, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person, two cards at a time.

Presidents Day: Feb. 20, Community Center is closed.

Veterans coffee social: Feb. 21, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Feb. 22. 2 p.m., $2, entertainment by Rollie Nissen.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Winter Reads: Through March 31, ages 18 and older, for every five books read, you will receive a prize with the options of a mug, a windshield scraper or a cloth grocery bag. After receiving two prizes, any further entries will go to a possibility of winning the grand prize, a $100 gift card.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Homeschool hour: Feb. 15, 2 p.m., for homeschoolers of all ages. Create your own working marionette puppet. This session is a bit advanced, but we will have supplies for easier puppets for younger patrons.

Teen movie: Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: Feb. 16, noon, “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley. Book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. March 16 book is “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan. April 20 book is “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang, and May 18 book is “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub.

Adult movie matinee: Feb. 17, 2 p.m., “Ticket to Paradise,” no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Stuffed animal sleepover: Feb. 17, 4:30 p.m. Bring your stuffed animal, listen to a bedtime story, make a craft, and then say goodnight to your stuffed animal. Pick up your child’s stuffed animal starting Saturday Feb. 18, along with a photo album of their night at the library.

Adult game night: Feb. 21, 6 to 8 p.m. Invite your friends to play some of the library’s games or bring a favorite from home. Everyone 16 and over are welcome. No cost and no registration.

ECFE at the library: Feb. 24, 10 a.m., ages 0-6, free, no registration necessary. Sing songs, read books and make crafts with Willmar’s Early Childhood Family Education teacher.

Teen Book Club: Feb. 24, 4 p.m., club discussion of this month’s book "Shuna’s Journey" by Hayao Miyazaki, no registration necessary, snacks and beverages provided.

Women’s health presentation: Feb. 27, 6 p.m., advance registration required. Summer from Nelson Clinic and Rehabilitation Care will be giving a presentation on women’s health.

Pajama-rama storytime: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

Teen take-and-make: Feb. 6 opened for kissing booth and Feb. 20 opens for stick and yarn frame. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult make-and-take: Crafts are posted on the website as they are available. Feb. 6 opened for Valentine’s puzzle piece heart and Feb. 21 opens for button snowman. Ages 18 and over, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. February’s theme is Enchanted Forest.

Physical activities

Open gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision; families put toys away when finished.

Outdoor ice rinks: Rinks with lights at Garfield and Hilltop parks for open skating and hockey.

Garfield warming house: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will not be open if -10 wind chill or below.

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Open skating: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, $3 for all ages; $2 skate rental. Last night of open skating for the year.

Adaptive/open curling: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, $3 for all ages.

Open curling: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, $3 for all ages.

Open noon hour curling: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8-March 9, $45 registration fee.

Noon hour basketball: 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Friday; 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 8 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday.