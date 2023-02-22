Around Our Region published Feb. 22, 2023

Youth and Family

Diamond Edge Figure Skating: “Skate My Name” is the theme for the annual show at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Willmar Civic Center. Tickets for adults are $12, ages 3-7 are $6, available on the website diamondedgeskating.com.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Winter Reads: Through March 31, ages 18 and older, for every five books read, you will receive a prize with the options of a mug, a windshield scraper or a cloth grocery bag. After receiving two prizes, any further entries will go to a possibility of winning the grand prize, a $100 gift card.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

ECFE at the library: Feb. 24, 10 a.m., ages 0-6, free, no registration necessary. Sing songs, read books and make crafts with Willmar’s Early Childhood Family Education teacher.

Teen Book Club: Feb. 24, 4 p.m., club discussion of this month’s book "Shuna’s Journey" by Hayao Miyazaki, no registration necessary, snacks and beverages provided.

Women’s health presentation: Feb. 27, 6 p.m., advance registration required. Summer from Nelson Clinic and Rehabilitation Care will be giving a presentation on women’s health.

Pajama-rama storytime: Feb.28, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

Teen take-and-make: Feb. 20 opened for stick and yarn frame. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult make-and-take: Crafts are posted on the website as they are available. Ages 18 and over, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. February’s theme is Enchanted Forest.

Makerspace Equipment: Cricut, Dremel Stylo, button maker, jewelry stamping and sewing machine, equipment must be used in the library and consumable materials are not supplied. Makerspace users must agree to the Makerspace Policy and complete training on safety and equipment use. Make reservations on the library’s website under adult services.

Myrtle Mabee Library

BELGRADE — The Myrtle Mabee Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-254-8842 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Guessing Game — Animal Tracks: March 8-29. Follow the snowshoe trail and take a guess at which critters have left footprints in the snow. Browse our critter display for books, and pick up a few coloring or activity sheets for all ages.

Movie Night: March 10, 6:30 p.m., all ages, kid-friendly movie and popcorn. You are welcome to wear pajamas and bring blankets. Water will be available and drinks with lids are welcome.

R.E.A.D Book Club: March 20, 4 p.m. The book club for adults will discuss a different book each month.

Tech Time: March 28, 4 to 6 p.m., teens and adults. For help with your electronic device, drop in during tech time or guarantee a one-on-one time by registering for a half hour time slot. Call the library, 320-254-8842, to register.

Paynesville Public Library

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville Public Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-243-7343 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Fiber Arts Club: March 1, 4 to 5 p.m., adults, limit 20, advance registration required. Looking to start a new hobby or learn a new skill but don’t want to learn alone? The club meets monthly with a new type of fiber art project each quarter. You provide the supplies; library will provide the pattern, skills and space to craft along with others. March 1 will be choosing a pattern, answering questions and talking materials. April 5 is a check-in on progress, answering questions and helping with fixes. May 3 is the finish-up and product reveal.

Teen Video Game Night: March 10, 7 to 8 p.m., ages 12 up to seniors in high school. Gather some friends and play both familiar and classic games. Snacks provided, no registration required.

Craft Supplies Swap: March 25, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Have you lost interest in a hobby? No more room for your craft supplies? Drop your supplies at the library during open hours between March 1 to 24. The swap will be after the library closes.

Tech Time: March 27, 1 to 3 p.m., teens and adult. For help with your electronic device, register for up to a half hour of one-on-one time by calling the library at 320-243-7343.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: Feb. 22. 2 p.m., $2, entertainment by Rollie Nissen.

Friday afternoon of dancing: Feb. 24, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Crafts with Cardinals: March 1, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., $1. Make art, bracelets, greeting cards and knitting with Willmar students.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 1, 2 p.m., $2, music by Wendall Nash.

Aging Wisely: March 2, 1:30 p.m., free. Riley Kennedy, of Willmar Main Street, will talk about new businesses and events downtown, and group will reminisce about downtown Willmar. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

Friday afternoon of dancing: March 3, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Nite Owls; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Healthy Homes: March 7, 1 p.m, free. Learn about hazards to not ignore, ways to fix and tips to keep your home healthy.

Elks dance: March. 15, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor the dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Community crafts: March 9, 2:30 p.m., $15, all ages, advance registration required. Make your own personalized welcome mat.

Dog day out: March 11, two sessions offered between 1 and 4 p.m., $10, advance registration required. Bring your furry friend for a playtime session, make a toy and enjoy a puppy massage.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Physical activities

Open gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision; families put toys away when finished.

Outdoor ice rinks: Rinks with lights at Garfield and Hilltop parks for open skating and hockey.

Garfield warming house: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will not be open if -10 wind chill or below.

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Adaptive/open curling: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, $3 for all ages.

Open curling: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, $3 for all ages.

Open noon hour curling: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8-March 9, $45 registration fee.

Noon hour basketball: 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Friday; 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 8 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday.