Around Our Region published July 5, 2023

Community events

Danube Fun Days are July 5-9, including a grand parade on July 8, live music performances, food vendors, sports competitions, children's activities, and more. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/danubefundays.

Bonanza Valley Days are July 6-9 in Brooten. More information online at www.facebook.com/brooten56316 .

Litchfield Watercade is July 6-9.More information online at www.watercade.com .

Prairie Fest Days are July 6-8 in Clara City. More information online at www.facebook.com/ClaraCityPrairieFest.

Summerfest is July 12-16 in Sacred Heart. More information online at www.facebook.com/SacredHeartSummerfest .

Kid Day Celebration events are July 13-16 in Benson. Find more information on www.facebook.com by searching "Kid Day Benson, MN."

Space Festival is July 13-16 in Cosmos. More information online at cosmos-mn.com .

Stinker Day and Dragonfest are July 14-15 in Madison. More information online at www.madisonmn.info .

Water Days events are July 17-22 in New London. More information online at newlondonwaterdays.com .

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Teen coloring contest: July 1-Aug. 12. Pick up a coloring sheet at the library starting July 1. Voting begins Aug. 14, and the winner will be announced Aug. 28.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Crafter Dark: July 5, 6 p.m., multipurpose room. Bring in whatever project you are working on (diamond painting, knitting, drawing, etc.) and socialize with other crafters. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Party: July 8, noon, multipurpose room. Paint, solve riddles and draw temporary tattoos. Fae food and drink will be provided. For ages 16+.

Americorps Tutor Recruiting: July 11, 1 p.m., multipurpose room. Help students strengthen their skills and become a tutor. No education experience needed Bring your desire to make a difference. Apply online at join.readingandmath.org.

Crafts and Creations: July 12, 5:30 p.m., ages 9-18. Get creative and make something new with tons of different art supplies, craft kits and crafting tools available to try. Guardians are welcome to stay and craft too.

Seed Library Social: July 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., multipurpose room. Visit with other gardeners to get tips, solve problems, or just brag about your garden. Get information about our Seed Library. A snack and juice/coffee will be provided.

Teen Gaming Club: July 14, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Little Art Session: July 18, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., multipurpose room. Come make some tiny art for the tiny galleries around Willmar, hosted by the Willmar Community Center. July's themes are family, picnics, beach and camping.

Adult Game Night: July 18, 6 p.m., multipurpose room.

Adult Book Club: July 20, noon, multipurpose room; “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Movie Matinee: July 21, 2 p.m., multipurpose room; “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. July's theme is Y2K.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: No entertainment on July 5.

Aging Wisely: July 6, 1:30 p.m., free. Rudy Vigil from WRAC TV will talk about what goes into broadcasting television, making shows and how televisions have evolved. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Community Kitchen Kids: Two remaining Thursdays, from 3 to 5 p.m., July 6 and Aug. 3. Cost for all three sessions is $34 or individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home. Three different snacks and recipes to take home.

Friday afternoon of dancing: No dance on July 7.

Community crafts: July 10, 4 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Summertime vibe blocks: Create a fun summertime décor piece.

Pet adoption information session: July 11, 2 p.m., free. Hawk Creek Animal Shelter will present information on adoption, fostering and volunteering. The shelter will also accept donation items.

Community Thread Studio: July 11, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Rocking’ Trishaw Rides: July 11, 4 to 7 p.m., free. Park at the Willmar Community Center and hitch a ride to Rockin’ Robbins on a trishaw bike.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: July 12, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Nelson.

Community crafts: July 13, 2 p.m., $20, all ages, advance registration required. Mushroom garden toadstool: Add some fun to your garden with these cute toadstools.

Friday afternoon of dancing: July 14, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy and Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: July 14, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Veterans coffee social: July 17, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Sara’s Sole Care Clinic: July 17, 10 a.m. to noon. Call 320-557-6142 to make an appointment for foot care by a registered nurse.

Community crafts: July 18, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Garden orb: Create a cool piece of garden art from a ball and nails.

Rocking’ Trishaw Rides: July 18, 4 to 7 p.m., free. Park at the Willmar Community Center and hitch a ride to Rockin’ Robbins on a trishaw bike.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: July 19, 2 p.m., $2, music by Mikko Cowdry.

Doggy’s Night Out: July 20, 4:30 p.m. $10. Spoil the pup with this fun night out, including an obstacle course, treats, games and a keepsake. Space is limited, register in advance.

Friday afternoon of dancing: July 21, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.