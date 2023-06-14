Around Our Region published June 14, 2023

Community events

Montevideo Fiesta Days are June 11-18. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/montevideofiestadays .

Atwater Festival Days are June 13-18. Go online for more information at www.atwaterfestivaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510

Paynesville Town and Country Days are June 14-17. Events include royalty pageant, carnival rides, local food vendors, games, kids night, craft fair, parade, wild car pulling and concert on Saturday night. More information at paynesvillechamber.org

Bird Island’s Island Days are June 14-18. Go online for more information at www.birdislandcity.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/Island-Days-162967003867500 .

Canby Hat Daze are June 16-18. Go online for more information at canbychamber.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Curd Fest is June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jer-Lindy Farms, north of Brooten. Music, food and drink and tours. Tickets are $12 in advance online, or $15 at the door. Children 11 and under are free. For more information, visit the website at www.redheadcreamery.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedheadCreamery .

Willmar Fests is June 21-25. See more in the June 17 edition of the West Central Tribune.

Dawson Riverfest is June 21-25. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/DawsonRiverfest .

Granite Falls Western Fest is June 22-24. Rodeo at Lee Mar Ranch. More information online at www.granitefallsprcarodeo.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/westernfestrodeo.

West Central Dairy Days Cattle Show is at 10:30 a.m. June 23 at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar. Youth ages 5 to 21 as of Jan. 1 can exhibit in classes for all eight dairy breeds. Find more on the West Central Dairy Days page on Facebook.com .

Author visit to Prinsburg

PRINSBURG — Lois Roelofs will present her book, "Marv Taking Charge: A Story of Bold Love and Courage," from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the First Christian Reformed Church Fellowship Hall. A limited number of books will be available at no cost; any donations received will be given to Marv's hospice fund.

Community Hot Topics

WILLMAR — A session of the League of Women Voters of the Willmar Area's “Community Hot Topics” will be from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Willmar Public Library. The topic is youthmental health in Kandiyohi County with Kim Hanson from Woodland Centers. The conversation is open to everyone. Feel free to bring your lunch/snacks. Coffee and water will be provided.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juneteenth: The library will be closed Monday, June 19.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Crafts and Creations: June 14, 5:30 p.m., ages 9-18. Get creative and make something new with tons of different art supplies, craft kits and crafting tools available to try. Guardians are welcome to stay and craft too.

Adult Book Club: June 15, 12 p.m., “The Appeal” by Janice Hallett. Book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome.

Musical crafts: June 15, 3 p.m., ages 12 and under. Create a tambourine, washer chimes and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult movie matinee: June 16, 2 p.m., "Supercell," no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Book Buddies with Bethesda: June 20, 10 a.m. Come to Bethesda for stories, songs, and activities, plus hang out with Bethesda residents. Enter through the main entrance on Willmar Avenue.

Little Mermaid Party: June 20, 5:30 p.m., ages 12 and under. Celebrate "The Little Mermaid" by having mermaid-themed crafts, treats and activities.

Adult Game Night: June 20, 6 p.m., in the conference room. Play some of the library’s games or bring a favorite from home. Everyone 16 and over are welcome. No cost and no registration.

Crafternoon: June 21, 2 p.m. Bring in projects you are working on (diamond painting, knitting, drawing, etc.) and socialize with other crafters. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Teen movie night: June 21, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Royal Storytime at Miller Park: June 22, 10 a.m., join the Willmar Fests princesses for stories and cookies. This event will take place at Miller Park. If there’s rain, the event will be moved to the library.

Teen Gaming Club: June 23, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, or board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genealogy: June 27, 2 p.m., presentation by the Historical Society on genealogy research and how to look up family history.

Pajama-rama storytime: June 27, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

Tween Craft: June 28, 6 p.m., for ages 9-14. Design, paint and decorate your own fairy or gnome garden.Please register at willmarpubliclibrary.org .

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. June’s theme is day vs. night.

Teen take-and-make: June 5 opened for braided bookmark and June 19 opens for house plant wall art. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult take-and-make: June 12 opened for bee stationary and June 26 opens for yarn flower wreath. For ages 18+, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Community Kids Summer Camp: Sign up now for weekly summer camp beginning June 21. Kids will have an afternoon of games, crafts, experiments, visits from local organizations, snacks and fun. Offered on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. for kids ages 4-12, camp runs through Aug. 9 and the cost is $45. Register at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com and see the weekly themes listed there. Space is limited.

Community Kitchen Kids: Two remaining Thursdays, from 3 to 5 p.m., July 6 and Aug. 3. Cost for all three sessions is $34 or individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home. Three different snacks and recipes to take home.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 14, 2 p.m., $2, music by Allen Carlson.

Sara’s Sole Care Clinic: June 15, 10 a.m. to noon. Call 320-557-6142 to make an appointment for foot care by a registered nurse.

Community crafts: June 15, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Flip flop sign: Create a fun, summery, door hanger with your own words or saying, perfect for a lake home.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 16, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: June 16, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Royal veterans coffee social: June 19, 9 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members. Enjoy coffee and rolls with veterans and Willmar Fests royalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby goat yoga: June 19, 5:30 p.m. June 19, $20, register in advance. Hawk Creek Animal Shelter volunteers will help supervise baby goats from Ziemer Farms Myotonics while yoga instructor Kim leads the class.

Let’s Go Fishing: June 20 boating excursion for veterans. Meet at Spicer boat launch at 12:30 p.m. and leave at 1 p.m. Free but limited space. Sign up at the Community Center.

Community bingo: June 20, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 21, 2 p.m., $2, music by Gig Noonan and all ages are welcome to attend for free root beer floats.

Court whist tournament: June 22, 12:30 p.m., advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 23, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Book Club: June 26, 3:30 p.m. Join the Community Book Club for a discussion and a new book picked each month.

Community crafts: June 27, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Snap, Crackle, POP: Create a fun, patriotic Fourth of July décor item using wooden blocks.

AIM summer dance: June 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $5. Sheltered workshop “Hawaiian Fun” dance for local and surrounding area group homes.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 28, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Shaw.

Community Kitchen — Hummus Dips and Flatbread: June 29, 2:30 p.m., $10. Register by June 26. Whip up your own hummus dip, up to three varieties, and create your own flatbread for dipping.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 30, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy & Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.