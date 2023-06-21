Around Our Region published June 21, 2023

Community events

Willmar Fests is June 21-25. Go online for more information at willmarfests.com .

Dawson Riverfest is June 21-25. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/DawsonRiverfest .

Granite Falls Western Fest is June 22-24. Rodeo at Lee Mar Ranch. More information online at www.granitefallsprcarodeo.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/westernfestrodeo.

West Central Dairy Days Cattle Show is at 10:30 a.m. June 23 at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar. Youth ages 5 to 21 as of Jan. 1 can exhibit in classes for all eight dairy breeds. Find more on the West Central Dairy Days page on Facebook.com .

Spicer Fourth of July events are June 30-July 4. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/SpicerMN .

Prinsburg Fourth of July celebration is July 4.

Danube Fun Days are July 5-9, including a grand parade on July 8, live music performances, food vendors, sports competitions, children's activities, and more. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/danubefundays.

Prairie Fest Days are July 6-8 in Clara City. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/ClaraCityPrairieFest.

Litchfield Watercade is July 6-9. Go online for more information online www.watercade.com .

Bonanza Valley Days are July 6-9 in Brooten. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/brooten56316 .

Community Hot Topics

WILLMAR — A session of the League of Women Voters of the Willmar Area's “Community Hot Topics” will be from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Willmar Public Library. The topic is youth mental health in Kandiyohi County with Kim Hanson from Woodland Centers. The conversation is open to everyone. Feel free to bring your lunch/snacks. Coffee and water will be provided.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Teen coloring contest: July 1-Aug. 12. Pick up a coloring sheet at the library starting July 1. Voting begins Aug. 14, and the winner will be announced Aug. 28.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Crafternoon: June 21, 2 p.m. Bring in projects you are working on (diamond painting, knitting, drawing, etc.) and socialize with other crafters. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Teen movie night: June 21, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Royal Storytime at Miller Park: June 22, 10 a.m., join the Willmar Fests princesses for stories and cookies. This event will take place at Miller Park. If there’s rain, the event will be moved to the library.

Teen Gaming Club: June 23, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, or board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Genealogy: June 27, 2 p.m., presentation by the Historical Society on genealogy research and how to look up family history.

Pajama-rama storytime: June 27, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

Tween Craft: June 28, 6 p.m., for ages 9-14. Design, paint and decorate your own fairy or gnome garden. Please register at willmarpubliclibrary.org .

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. June’s theme is day vs. night.

Teen take-and-make: June 19 opened for house plant wall art, and July 3 opens for snow cone magnet. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult take-and-make: June 12 opened for bee stationary and June 26 opens for yarn flower wreath. For ages 18+, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 21, 2 p.m., $2, music by Gig Noonan and all ages are welcome to attend for free root beer floats.

Court whist tournament: June 22, 12:30 p.m., advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 23, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners. Willmar Fests royalty and candidates will join the dancing.

Community Book Club: June 26, 3:30 p.m. Join the Community Book Club for a discussion and a new book picked each month.

Community crafts: June 27, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Snap, Crackle, POP: Create a fun, patriotic Fourth of July décor item using wooden blocks.

AIM summer dance: June 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $5. Sheltered workshop “Hawaiian Fun” dance for local and surrounding area group homes.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 28, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Shaw.

Community Kitchen — Hummus Dips and Flatbread: June 29, 2:30 p.m., $10. Register by June 26. Whip up your own hummus dip, up to three varieties, and create your own flatbread for dipping.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 30, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy & Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Kitchen Kids: Two remaining Thursdays, from 3 to 5 p.m., July 6 and Aug. 3. Cost for all three sessions is $34 or individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home. Three different snacks and recipes to take home.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.